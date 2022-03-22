English Tutoring Rates in Thailand: Research by BestKru

BestKru conducted research on private English tutoring rates in Thailand. They gathered data from over 500 private tutors on their rates and factors that affected the rates. They published the results in their blog.

Private English tutoring is a service that has different rates because every tutor is different. Tutors can have different degrees, teaching experience and qualifications which all play a factor in their price. In addition to this, there are also some other factors such as the location of the tutor, the length of time they are available for lessons and whether or not they have relevant certificates such as TEFL or TESOL.

In their research BestKru discovered 4 factors that affected the tutoring rates the most: study goals, the duration of studying, location and number of people studying with a tutor.

Some students learn English to boost their grades in school, others want to increase their grades at university, while some want to learn the language so they can communicate more effectively. The goal behind learning English is different for each person and that's why there are so many options available for language learners.

Tutors are expensive but the rates decrease with time. The longer you study with one tutor, the cheaper rates you get. The reason for that is tutors prefer to work with the same student and spend their time on actual teaching instead of searching for new students.

Online tutoring is cheaper than studying in person because teachers don’t need to spend time and money on traveling to student’s homes or public places. When teaching from home tutors can fit more students in their schedule and offer them cheaper rates per hour.

Some students are choosing to study English in small groups instead of one-on-one with a tutor. Small group study is more affordable and allows students to learn from each other and make friends.

To see the rates and learn more read the full report (in Thai): https://bestkru.com/blog/ค่าเรียนภาษาอังกฤษ

To find an English tutor in Thailand: https://bestkru.com/ภาษาอังกฤษ/

About BestKru

BestKru is a private tutoring marketplace in Thailand. Founded in 2014 they help Thai tutors to get discovered by students in an easy, affordable and teacher-friendly way. Students are allowed to search through thousands of tutors, tutoring institutes, coaches and private teachers in over 90 categories. From languages and school subjects to music skills and sports. Compare profiles, see photos and videos, and read reviews from other students. Choose a teacher and contact them directly, free of charge.

Website: https://bestkru.com/

Name: Kamonwan Achjanis Email: info@bestkru.com Organization: BestKru