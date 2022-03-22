Injection Pen Market Demand Increases Due To Sedentary And Unhealthy Lifestyle

Injection Pen Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and arthritis is contributing to the growth of the global injection pen market. Factors such as an increase in the size of the obese population, physical inactivity, unhealthy eating habits, and increasing age lead to an increase in the global prevalence of diabetes. For instance, as per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the global diabetes prevalence population, by 2040, is expected to reach about 640 million. Furthermore, in the population of emerging countries such as India, about 69 million people are diabetic, by 2030, this number is expected to rise to 100 million. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and arthritis will drive the injection pen market growth.

Technological advancements are gaining popularity as one of the injection pen market trends. Companies in the injection pens market are focusing on product innovations and efficient delivery systems. Technological advancements provide for accurate delivery, improved patient satisfaction and adherence, and greater ease of use.

The global injection pen market size is expected to grow from $43.56 billion in 2021 to $46.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.22%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global injection pens market size is expected to reach $62.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.36%.

Major players covered in the global injection pen industry are Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding AG, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, AstraZeneca plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Owen Mumford, Sulzer Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer, Lupin Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, AptarGroup, Inc., Novartis AG, Gerresheimer AG, SHL Medical AG, Boehringer Ingelhem, Nemera France SA, Companion Medical, Jiangsu Delfu Medical Devices Co., Ltd, Haselmeier, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Stat Medical Devices, DuPont, and Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies.

TBRC’s global injection pen market analysis report is segmented by product type into disposable injection pens, reusable injection pens, by therapy into diabetes, fertility, osteoporosis, growth hormone therapy, others, by end-user into home care, hospital and clinics.

