In-App Advertising Market Analysis & Forecast | Chartboost, Flurry, Inmobi, Millennial media, Mopub

In-app advertising is a way of advertising on smartphones where ads are integrated with mobile apps.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the advent of digital marketing and smartphone penetration around the world, there are beneficial opportunities for in-app advertising around the world. Right now, most people spend a lot of time using their smartphones or other gadgets like iPad, and always use a variety of smartphone apps to send messages, tickets, and play among others. In-app advertising can be integrated with these apps where consumers spend most of their time.

The easy availability of fast internet and the growing use of smartphones and tablets are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth. In recent years, the amount of data used by apps installed on smartphones has increased dramatically. Manufacturers and service providers are developing their products with new video ads to reach a more customer base and produce quality leads. In addition, the widespread use of mobile applications to access social media platforms, as well as the advent of online games, contributes to market growth. App advertisers use the ad space found in mobile-based games to promote their products while offering prizes, extra game time, and other benefits.

Automation technology is emerging rapidly in the field of advertising. This is benefiting from the growth of the online advertising market as automated online advertising has provided benefits, such as efficiency, scale, and lower costs, in advertising. Increased acceptance of automated technology can be seen in various advertising platforms such as Google and Facebook. For example, Google has integrated automated advertising with automated bidding strategies, automatic ad copy, and automated PPC reporting. On the other hand, Facebook's default rules monitor users' campaigns, ad sets, and ads and help them manage multiple ads at the same time.

It is expected that, by the end of 2020, 80% of the online marketing process will be automated and the remaining 20% will have advertising materials that will require regular human interaction such as storytelling, product value, and other experience strategies. Therefore, the emerging trend of automated technology in online advertising is expected to provide many market opportunities.

Key Benefits :

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global in-app advertising market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of global in-app advertising market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the global in-app advertising market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global in-app advertising market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

