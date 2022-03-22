Textile Chemicals Market Incorporates Latest Technology And Is Set To Reach $29 Billion By 2026

Textile Chemicals Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Textile Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological development is a key trend gaining popularity in the global textile chemicals market. Companies in the textile chemistry market are focusing on developing textiles with the latest technologies like non-fluorinated durable water repellence, and eco-friendly digital printing. For instance, in September 2021, India-based specialty chemicals company, Cosmo Specialty Chemicals launched Superwash POL a dye transfer inhibitor to prevent textiles from bleeding and staining. The specially formulated agents provide the amphiphilic character with polar groups and hydrophilic properties with un-polar groups which prevent textiles from dye bleeding and redepositing on different colored textiles and white.

In July 2021, Pulcra Chemicals, a Germany-based specialty chemicals company acquired Devan for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Pulcra Chemicals gains access to the strong bio-based textile finishes and long-standing thermoregulation and flame retardants portfolio of Devan and grows its business as a solution specialist for customers across a broad range of textile markets. Devan is a Belgium-based manufacturer of high-tech finishing chemicals for the textile markets.

Read more on the Global Textile Chemicals Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/textile-chemicals-global-market-report

The global textile chemicals market size is expected to grow from $23.45 billion in 2021 to $24.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.23%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global textile chemical market size is expected to reach $29.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.67%.

The increasing demand for textiles is expected to boost the demand for textile chemicals during the forecast period. The growth in the wealthy upper-middle-class of emerging economies and expanding demand for quality products is expected to increase the demand for textiles moving forward. For instance, the global textiles market is expected to grow from $654.57 billion in 2021 to $861.52 billion by 2026. According to the textile chemicals market forecast, the growing demand for textiles is expected to boost the demand for textile chemicals to manufacture better quality products.

Major players covered in the global textile chemicals industry are Dow Inc, Wacker Chemie AG, Huntsman Corporation, Solvay, BASF SE, Archroma, Evonik Industries AG, Tanatex Chemicals, Kemin Industries, CHT Group, The Lubrizol Corporation, Kiri Industries Limited, Kemira, Tata Chemicals Ltd., GIOVANNI BOZZETTO S.p.A, AkzoNobel NV, FCL, Indofil, Pulcra Chemicals, NICCA Chemical Co.Ltd, JINTEX Ltd, Sarex Chemicals, DIC Corporation and Lonsen Inc.

TBRC’s global textile chemicals market report is segmented by product type into coating and sizing chemicals, finishing agents, colorants and auxiliaries, surfactants, desizing agents, yarn lubricants, bleaching agents, by application into apparel, home furnishing, automotive textile, industrial textile, others.

Textile Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Coating And Sizing Chemicals, Finishing Agents, Colorants And Auxiliaries, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Yarn Lubricants, Bleaching Agents), By Application (Apparel, Home Furnishing, Automotive Textile, Industrial Textile) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a textile chemicals market overview, textile chemicals market forecast, textile chemicals market size and textile chemicals market growth for the whole market, textile chemicals market segments, textile chemicals market geographies, textile chemicals market trends, textile chemicals market drivers, textile chemicals market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Textile Chemicals Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5675&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Textile And Fabric Finishing And Fabric Coating Mills Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Textile and Fabric Finishing Mills, Fabric Coating Mills), By Technology (Traditional, Advanced), By End-Use Industry (Transportation, Building and Construction, Protective Clothing, Industrial, Medical, Sports, Agriculture, Packaging) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/textile-and-fabric-finishing-and-fabric-coating-mills-global-market-report

Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Synthetic, Natural), By Textile Type (Woven, Nonwoven, Knitted, Other Textiles), By Application (Sports Apparel, Lifestyle, Protective Wearing, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cooling-fabrics-global-market-report

Antimicrobial Textile Global Market Report 2022 – By Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, Polyamide) By Active Agent (Synthetic Organic Agents, Metal And Metallic Salts, Bio-Based Agents) By Application (Medical Textiles, Apparel, Home Textiles, Commercial Textiles, Industrial Textiles) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antimicrobial-textile-global-market-report

Know More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC