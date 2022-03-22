Strategies For Global Electric Lighting Equipment Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Electric Lighting Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electric Lighting Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric lighting equipment market size s expected to grow from $104.18 billion in 2021 to $115.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The electrical lighting market is expected to reach $164.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

The global electrical lighting equipment market consists of sales of electrical lighting equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce electric light bulbs and tubes, and parts and components (except glass blanks for electric light bulbs) or electric lighting fixtures (except vehicular), nonelectric lighting equipment, lamp shades (except glass and plastics), and lighting fixture components (except current-carrying wiring devices).

Global Electric Lighting Equipment Market Trends

Major lighting companies are integrating lighting fixtures with IoT technology to enable remote user control and for controlling lighting in office, work environment and city infrastructure. IoT technology is widely being used in homes and work places to integrate and control internal and external light fixtures. Beacons, which are small Bluetooth radio transmitters that give signals to other devices, are used to enable wireless lighting control and broadcast the location of fixtures.

Global Electric Lighting Equipment Market Segments

The global electric lighting equipment market is segmented:

By Type: General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Back Lighting

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Others

By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Mode: Online, Offline

Subsegments Covered: Incandescent Bulbs, Halogen Bulbs, High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs, Linear Fluorescent (LFL) Bulbs, Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL), Light Emitting Diode (LED), Automotive Halogen Bulbs, Automotive Light Emitting Diode Bulbs, Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamps (CCFL), Back Lighting-Light Emitting Diode

By Geography: The global electric lighting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Electric Lighting Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric lighting equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and electric lighting equipment industry growth, electric lighting equipment market share, electric lighting equipment market segments and geographies, electric lighting equipment market players, electric lighting equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric lighting equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Electric Lighting Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Stanley Electric Co ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Eaton Corporation plc, Acuity Brands Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Alstom SA, Toshiba Corporation, Hubbell Incorporated and LG Electronics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

