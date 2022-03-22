Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Grows At Rate Over 15% With The Launch Of Portable Systems

Dental X-Ray Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Dental X-Ray Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of handheld and portable X-ray systems is gaining significant popularity as one of the dental x-ray equipment market trends. The companies operating in the industry are majorly focusing on developing advanced equipment to meet the healthcare professional requirements. For instance, in 2021, Carestream Dental has launched the CS 2400P, a portable x-ray generator. The best features are a battery-free recharging system, the CS 2400P is designed to take high-quality diagnostic images. the system could go from completely discharged to ready-to-go in less than 3 minutes and deliver multiple shots before require to be recharged, which reportedly only takes seconds. The system also utilizes a short exposure time to decrease the risk of motion and to develop sharpness.

The global dental x-ray equipment market size is expected to grow from $1.91 billion in 2021 to $2.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The global dental x-ray equipment market share is then expected to grow to $3.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.4%.

According to the dental x-ray equipment market overview, increasing cases of oral disorders are a major factor contributing to the demand for the dental X-ray equipment market. Dental X-rays or panoramic image is a vital part of dental care and help the dentist to access oral health including hidden dental structures, bone loss, malignant or benign masses, and cavities. According to the World Health Organization’s statistics published in March 2020, more than 530 million children suffer from dental caries of primary teeth and approximately 3.5 billion people are affected by oral diseases. Moreover, oral cancer is the third most common type of cancer in the Asia Pacific. Thus, a growing number of dental disorders are fueling the demand for dental imaging systems including dental X-rays for diagnosis and treatment for dental disorders.

Major players covered in the global dental x-ray equipment industry are Danaher Corporation, Cefla S.C., Fujifilm, Bio-Medicare, Panoramic Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Air Techniques Inc., The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., and Vatech Co. Ltd.

TBRC’s global dental x-ray equipment market report is segmented by type into extraoral x-ray systems, intraoral x-ray systems, hybrid x-ray systems, by technology into digital, analog, by application into cosmetics, medical, forensics.



