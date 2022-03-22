Advancement In Technology Allows The Radiotherapy Devices Market To Grow At Rate Over 9%

Radiotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Radiotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancement is anticipated to drive the radiotherapy devices market growth. The advancement in technology is helping to develop low-cost, more effective and efficient, and user-friendly products with precise and improved radiation doses for increased performance in targeting tumors. The advancement from 2D radiotherapy devices to 3D with real-time imaging enabled high conformity of radiation to improve tumor control. For instance, in June 2020, Accuray Incorporated, a US-based radiation oncology company launched CyberKnife S7 System, a radiotherapy device combining advanced precision, real-time artificial intelligence, and speed motion tracking and synchronization treatment delivery for stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) and stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) treatments. Therefore, the launch of advanced devices is likely to propel the revenues for the radiotherapy devices market shortly.

Read more on the Global Radiotherapy Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radiotherapy-devices-global-market-report

The global radiotherapy devices market size is expected to grow from $4.76 billion in 2021 to $5.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The global radiotherapy devices market share is expected to grow to $7.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

According to the radiotherapy devices market overview, artificial intelligence (AI) is a leading trend gaining significant popularity in the market. The incorporation of AI innovation in disease care is expected to improve the exactness and speed of analysis, help clinical dynamics, and lead to better results. For instance, in September 2019, Varian Medical Systems, a US-based manufacturer of radiation oncology medical devices, launched Ethos artificial intelligence radiotherapy device. The traditional treatment arranging process takes days to make an improved radiation treatment conveyance plan; however, the new AI advancements are helping to speed up this procedure. AI is also expected to include deep learning applications in treatment planning, clinical decision support, automated image-guided adaptive radiation therapy, and genomic/radio-biologic data mining, thus supporting the growth of the market.

In August 2020, Siemens Healthineers, a Germany-based medical technology company, announced its decision to acquire Varian Medical Systems Inc., for $16.4 billion. The deal is expected to expand Siemens Healthineer's definitive objective of overarching and comprehensive oncology portfolio, including Varian's linear accelerators, radiosurgery devices, and proton therapy suites to Siemens' imaging hardware, laboratory diagnostics, and hospital consulting services. Varian Medical Systems Inc. is a US-based radiation oncology treatments and software company.

Major players covered in the global radiotherapy devices industry are Varian Medical Systems, Elekta AB, Accuray Inc, C.R.Bard Inc, IBA Ion Beam Applications SA, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens AG, Eckert & Ziegler Bebig, IsoRay Inc, and GE Healthcare.

TBRC’s global radiotherapy devices market report is segmented by product type into external beam radiation therapy devices, linear accelerator devices, proton therapy devices, by application into skin cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, others, by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, oncological treatment centers.



Radiotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices, Linear Accelerator Devices, Proton Therapy Devices), By Application (Skin Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Lung Cancer), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Oncological Treatment Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a radiotherapy devices market overview, radiotherapy devices market forecast, radiotherapy devices market size and radiotherapy devices market growth for the whole market, radiotherapy devices market segments, radiotherapy devices market geographies, radiotherapy devices market trends, radiotherapy devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Radiotherapy Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3375&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Ultrasound, X-Ray, CT Scan), By End User (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Research Centers), By Application (Gynecology And Obstetrics, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Oncology), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-medical-imaging-devices-global-market-report

Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – By Diagnostic Test (Pap Smear Test, HPV Test, Colposcopy, Biopsy and Endocervical Curettage, Other Diagnostic Tests), By Age Group (Below 21, Age between 21 to 29, Age between 30 to 65, Above 65), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centres, Diagnostic Centres) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cervical-cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Technology (Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, Irreversible Electroporation Ablation), By Treatment (Surgical, Laparoscopic, Percutaneous), By Application (Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer), By End-User (Hospitals, Oncology Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tumor-ablation-therapy-devices-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/