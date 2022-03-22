Butadiene Market Size, Demand to Reach USD 24.26 billion by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The increase in the application of synthetic rubbers and polymers in several end-use industries are expected to drive the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Butadiene market is forecast to reach USD 24.26 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Global Butadiene market is expected to grow due to the ever-growing automotive industry. It is a colorless organic compound with an aromatic gasoline-like odor.

Butadiene is produced as a byproduct of ethylene steam cracking of naptha feedstock. It is also used as a chemical intermediate and as a monomer for the manufacture of plastics and rubber and is applicable in several consumer and industrial products, such as construction, automobile, electronics, packaging, protective clothing, and appliance parts.

The growing interest of the green tires that are manufactured from synthetic rubber is derived from bio-butadiene. A major share of bio-butadiene is consumed in the production of synthetic rubber and coatings that are used in the manufacture of automotive accessories and tires. Factors such as increasing use of rubber substitutes, like guayule or rice husk, and manufacture of new version of rubber are hindering the market growth.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include BASF SE, Reliance Industries Limited, Braskem, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., TPC Group Inc., Sinopec, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Jiutai Energy Inner Mongolia Co. Ltd., and Lanxess among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) is a sturdy engineering thermoplastic and amorphous polymer that is used in the production of lightweight, rigid, and molded products which are used in a diverse set of end-use applications.

ABS is usually used to manufacture protective housing for power tools and plastic face guards for a wall socket. It is also commonly used in the automotive industry for manufacturing of items including plastic alloys and decorative interior car parts. In the construction industry, this polymer finds application in the production of plastic tubing and corrugated plastic structures.

In developed regions such as Japan, the United States, and Western Europe, butadiene is produced as a byproduct of the steam cracking process used to manufacture ethylene and other alkenes. The amount of butadiene produced in C4 hydrocarbon extraction process depends on the hydrocarbons used as feed. Ethane, a light feed, give ethylene when cracked, but heavier feeds produced heavier butadiene.

Asia Pacific has the highest growth rate during the study, and it is expected that it would dominate the growth-share. Credit for this goes to the rapid development of the economies. China has invested heavily in research and development and in the expansion of production capacity. Growing automotive industry in Indonesia and Thailand, along with increasing construction activities mainly in India, China, and Indonesia, is anticipated to create growth opportunities in the region.

Market Summary

The global Butadiene market is forecast to grow at a rate of 3.3% in terms of value, from 2020 to reach USD 24.26 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market is propelled by a number of factors such as the growth of the manufacturing industries like automobiles and consumer durables, rising awareness among the population towards the construction of green buildings, development of eco-friendly methods of polymer emulsion production, rising demand of water-based solvents and coatings.

The growing trend of conservation and raising awareness regarding the safety during transportation, is creating a demand for high-performance automobile tires.

It has low water solubility and high volatility that degrades the quality of air and may impact human beings. It is classified as a carcinogen by the International Agency for research on cancer. These factors hamper the growth of the market. Increasing research activities to produce bio-butadiene from renewable sources are expected to provide growth opportunity.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

C4 hydrocarbon extraction

n-butane dehydrogenation

From ethanol

From butenes

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber

Styrene Butadiene Latex

Butadiene Rubber

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber

Hexamethylenediamine

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Building and Construction

Healthcare

Automobile Industries

Consumer Products Industrie

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

