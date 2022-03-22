Increasing Need For Cancer Diagnosis Boosts The Biopsy Devices Market Demand

Biopsy Devices Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the number of cancer cases contributed to the growth of the global biopsy devices market. A biopsy is a primary approach used by doctors to diagnose any abnormalities in the bodies if the presence of cancer cells is suspected. For instance, in 2020, according to the American Institute of cancer research, there were an estimated 18.1 million cancer cases around the world. It was estimated that 9.3 million cases were in men and 8.8 million in women. Among them, lung and breast cancers are the most common cancers in the world, and about 12.5% and 12.2% of the new cases are diagnosed in 2020.

Robot-assisted biopsy systems are shaping the biopsy devices market growth and help avoid complications after the biopsy. The robot-assisted biopsy is done to increase the precision and accuracy of the biopsy process and medical authorities have been approving the devices to make the process easier. For instance, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved Intuitive Surgical Inc’s Ion Endoluminal Lung Biopsy System, a robot-assisted lung biopsy device that uses an ultra-thin articulating robotic catheter. The robotic catheter has an outer diameter of 3.5 mm so that physicians can navigate through thin and tortuous airways and can move 180 degrees in all directions. The system is equipped with a flexible biopsy needle that can pass through tight bends so that it can collect tissue in the peripheral lung.

The global biopsy devices market size is expected to grow from $2.45 billion in 2021 to $2.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The global biopsy devices market share is expected to grow to $3.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Major players covered in the global biopsy devices industry are Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Cook Medical, Argon Medical Devices, Hologic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Devicor Medical Products, and Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem).

North America was the largest region in the biopsy devices market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the global biopsy device market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global biopsy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global biopsy devices market report is segmented by product type into needle-based biopsy instruments, core biopsy devices, aspiration biopsy needles, vacuum-assisted biopsy devices, biopsy forceps, localization wires, by imaging technology into MRI -guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, CT scan, by application into breast biopsy, gynecological biopsy, prostate biopsy, liver biopsy, lung biopsy, kidney biopsy, gastroenterology biopsy, others, by end-user into diagnostics and imaging centers, hospitals, others.

Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments, Core Biopsy Devices, Aspiration Biopsy Needles, Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Devices, Biopsy Forceps, Localization Wires), By Imaging Technology (MRI-guided biopsy, Stereotactic-guided biopsy, Ultrasound-guided biopsy, CT scan), By Application (Breast Biopsy, Gynecological Biopsy, Prostate biopsy, Liver biopsy, Lung biopsy, Kidney biopsy, Gastroenterology biopsy), By End User (Diagnostics & Imaging Centers, Hospitals) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a biopsy devices market overview, biopsy devices market forecast, biopsy devices market size and growth for the whole market, biopsy devices market segments, geographies, biopsy devices market trends, biopsy devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

