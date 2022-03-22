Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,122 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam’s rapid loan growth impedes bank capitalisation drive

VIETNAM, March 22 -  

A customer at a BIDV office. Vietnamese banks that are still to become Basel II compliant need only about US$0.6 billion of new capital to meet the local Basel II minimum capital adequacy ratio requirement. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Low capitalisation levels are likely to remain a credit weakness for rated Vietnamese banks as rapid loan growth will make it challenging to raise capital adequacy ratios (CARs) in the next two to three years, according to Fitch Ratings.

In a report released recently, the rating agency said the capitalisation of Việt Nam’s banking sector has improved gradually in recent years amid rising profitability and banks’ capital raising efforts. Fitch estimates that the banks that are still to become Basel II compliant need only about US$0.6 billion of new capital to meet the local Basel II minimum CAR requirement of 8 per cent before the implementation deadline in January 2023.

“However, we calculate that the banking system's additional capital needs would rise to as much as $10.7 billion (2.9 per cent of GDP) if banks were to raise their loan-loss reserves to cover potential losses from all problem loans, while simultaneously maintaining average CARs at 10 per cent. State banks drive much of the shortfall, due to their lower capital positions.”

“We expect Việt Nam’s capitalisation levels will remain thin. The average CAR of Basel II compliant State-owned and private sector banks stood at 9.2 per cent and 11.4 per cent, respectively, at end Q3 2021. Thin capitalisation will partly reflect rapid credit growth, which we expect most Vietnamese banks to pursue in the medium-term, given their heightened risk appetites. Sustained high loan growth could eventually exacerbate asset-quality problems, especially in the event of a severe economic downturn,” Fitch said in the report.

According to Fitch, the capital accumulation has been low, despite the strong profitability many domestic banks have reported in recent years. This is because most of the rise in retained earnings was consumed by rapid loan growth.

Fitch said the State Bank of Việt Nam's credit growth target remains at a high 14 per cent for 2022 (2017-2021 average: 14 per cent), indicating that the system capital ratio is not likely to improve quickly. This is especially true if restrictions on cash dividends, in place since March 2020, are relaxed.

Fitch could assess most Vietnamese banks' viability ratings a notch higher if their core capital ratios were 2-3 percentage points higher. However, the rating agency believes that, except for those banks raising external capital, organic improvements are likely to remain modest in the near term, in spite of rising profitability.

“We expect banks to retain a penchant for similar growth rates in the medium-term as they ride on Việt Nam's robust economic growth outlook,” Fitch said. — VNS                             

You just read:

Việt Nam’s rapid loan growth impedes bank capitalisation drive

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.