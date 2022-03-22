TAIWAN, March 22 - President Tsai and Marshall Islands President Kabua hold bilateral talks

On the morning of March 22, after welcoming Marshall Islands President David Kabua, First Lady Kabua, and his delegation with military honors, President Tsai Ing-wen, accompanied by Vice President Lai Ching-te, met with President Kabua for bilateral talks. In remarks at the meeting, President Tsai announced plans to establish the Taiwan-Marshall Islands Adaptation and Contingency Fund for Climate Change and to complete amendments to a bilateral agricultural technical cooperation agreement. The president emphasized that Taiwan will work together with the Marshall Islands to lay a firm foundation for our nations' sustainable development, contributing even more to global progress and prosperity.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I would like to once again welcome our dear friends, President and First Lady Kabua, to Taiwan. President Kabua visited Taiwan many years ago. This is his first visit in the capacity of President, which demonstrates the profound friendship between our two nations.

Taiwan and the Marshall Islands are both maritime nations. Known for our passion, as well as compassion, we share Austronesian culture and the universal values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights. Through every instance of exchange and interaction, we have advanced our joint efforts, forging many opportunities in such fields as agriculture, public health, infrastructure, and clean energy.

Over the past few years, the entire world has faced challenges posed by extreme weather events and the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan and the Marshall Islands have worked together in tackling such problems, and continue to strengthen cooperation. We deeply understand that extreme weather events and rising sea levels are primary causes of concern for the national development of Pacific island nations.

I would like to take this opportunity to announce our intention to establish the Taiwan-Marshall Islands Adaptation and Contingency Fund for Climate Change. This will be a key cooperative project. Moving forward, our countries will conduct more exchanges and cooperation on green infrastructure, disaster warning systems, and personnel training. Together, we will build a resilient system for adaptation and response.

This visit by President Kabua is also one of ecological sustainability, taking in Taiwan's green energy industries and disaster prevention facilities. During his visit, we will also complete amendments to the agricultural technical cooperation agreement between Taiwan and the Marshall Islands. Agricultural cooperation projects will expand to the outlying islands of the Marshall Islands archipelago, taking our nations' food security cooperation to a new level.

We have always advocated for a sustainable Austronesia, working together for a better future. To this point, I would like to congratulate the Marshall Islands on hosting this year's Austronesian Forum. We hope that Taiwan can continue to share our rich cultures and experiences with other Pacific island nations through this forum. Going forward, Taiwan will work hand in hand with the Marshall Islands as we strive to lay a strong foundation for our nations' sustainable development. Together, we can contribute even more to global progress and prosperity.

President Kabua then delivered remarks, a transcript of which follows:

I take this wonderful opportunity to convey my warm greetings and a Happy Year of the Tiger from the people of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to the people and the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The Republic of China (Taiwan) is an important ally and friend of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and we are proud of what we have achieved together in promoting and strengthening our shared values, democratic principles, and respect for human rights. The relationship between Taiwan and the Marshall Islands has evolved and grown stronger since we tied the knot of friendship 24 years ago.

This trip signifies the strong relationship that our two countries share, and keenness to further strengthen this friendship and relationship, both in bilateral and international forums. In line with this, I wish to assure that the Republic of the Marshall Islands will remain a staunch ally, and continue to voice its support for Taiwan's inclusion in the United Nations and all other regional and international organizations.

As we continue to experience and face implications brought upon by the global pandemic, I wish to reassure that the people and government of the Republic of the Marshall Islands will continue to remain in solidarity with the people and government of Taiwan. We commend the people and government of Taiwan for the exemplary role they play in responding and providing humanitarian assistance to its allies and to the international community during the current global health pandemic, and also the crisis in Ukraine.

We are very delighted to be here in Taiwan, and certainly looking forward to the line of programs during this visit that will pave the way to a future to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries. I would like to once again acknowledge Her Excellency President Tsai for inviting me and our delegation to this very beautiful country. Despite challenges and restrictions due to COVID-19, we still managed to make this trip a reality amidst the pandemic, which signifies the testament of the strong bond of friendship we share.

Finally, I wish to announce that later, I will be presenting to Your Excellency a resolution by the people and government of the Republic of the Marshall Islands reiterating our appreciation for the support of the people and government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and calling on the United Nations to take immediate action to resolve the inappropriate exclusion of Taiwan's 23.6 million people from the United Nations system.

Thank you [in Marshallese, Mandarin, and English], Excellency, for the warm welcome and the hospitality. I very much look forward to our bilateral discussion today, and look forward to working closely with you to further the warm and friendly ties between our countries and people.

Among the members of President Kabua's delegation present at the meeting were Marshall Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Casten N. Nemra and Senator of the Nitijela Joe Bejang, as well as their wives, all of whom were accompanied to the Presidential Office by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Ambassador to the Marshall Islands Jeffrey S.C. Hsiao (蕭勝中), and Marshall Islands Ambassador Neijon Rema Edwards. Secretary-General to the President David T. Lee (李大維) was also in attendance.