Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is Forecast to Grow to US$7,676.92 Million by 2028, with a CAGR of 31.30% in the 2022-2028 period | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report " Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Hardware, Software), by Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Context Awareness, Computer Vision), by Process (Signal Recognition, Image Recognition, Data Mining), by Application (Human–Machine Interface, Semi-autonomous Driving, Autonomous Driving), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)", published by Vantage Market Research, the global post COVID-19 market size of the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to grow from USD 1,498.30 Million in 2021 to USD 7,676.92 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 31.30% during the forecast period.



Market Synopsis-

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a cutting-edge computer science technology. It shares similarities with human intelligence in terms of language comprehension, reasoning, learning, problem solving. In the development and revision of technology, market manufacturers face enormous intellectual challenges during the forecast period. Furthermore, the expansion of the automotive industry is expected to drive the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market during the forecast period. The automotive industry has recognized the potential of artificial intelligence and is one of the major industries that employs AI to augment and mimic human action which is the major factor driving the growth of Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market during the forecast period. The growing demand for self-driving cars, as well as a preference for enhanced user experience and convenience features, are propelling the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market forward during the forecast period. A rise in demand for premium vehicles, on the other hand, is expected to provide the market with high-paying growth opportunities in upcoming years. On the other hand, the threat of hackers and the rise in cybercrime are expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/automotive-artificial-intelligence-market-1381/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Automotive Artificial Intelligence market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 31.30% during the forecast period.

The Automotive Artificial Intelligence market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,498.30 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7,676.92 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Automotive Artificial Intelligence market.



List of Prominent Players in the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market:

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Alphabet Inc. (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Harman International Industries Inc. (US)

Xilinx Inc. (US)

Qualcomm Inc. (US)

Tesla Inc. (US)

Volvo Car Corporation (Sweden)

BMW AG (Germany)

Audi AG (Germany)

General Motors Company (US)

Ford Motor Company (US)

Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

Hyundai Motor Corporation (South Korea)

Uber Technologies Inc. (US)

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Daimler AG (Germany)

Didi Chuxing (China)

AI motive (Hungary)

Nauto Inc. (US)

Nu Tonomy (US)

Argo AI (US)

drive.ai (US)



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/automotive-artificial-intelligence-market-1381/0

Benefits of Purchasing Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Autonomous vehicles are gaining popularity around the world due to features such as automatic parking, self-driving, autopilot, and others that reduce human effort while driving. Furthermore, such autonomous vehicles are supported by some of the most technologically advanced companies, including Nvidia, Intel, and Tesla, and thus the likelihood of failure is low. Tesla's autopilot system, for example, is one of the most advanced systems available in the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market, with features such as keeping the vehicle within a lane while driving, auto changing lanes when necessary, self-parking, are the major factors driving the growth of Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market in the upcoming years.

Challenges:

Autonomous vehicles have made consumers' lives safer and more convenient. However, manufacturers face certain threats related to security and privacy concerns, such as personal data security, cyber-attacks, and driver distractions which are the major factors hindering the growth of the market. For instance, approximately 1.4 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles were recalled in the United States due to a flaw in their dashboard computers that allowed hackers to disable the vehicle. Similarly, white hat hackers were successful in inserting malware into the Tesla car's system.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-artificial-intelligence-market-1381

Regional Trends:

Among other regions, Asia Pacific region acquires the largest market share with steady growth over the forecast period. Increased sales of luxury passenger vehicles in the region, increased consumer positive perception of AI, and increased consumer disposable income are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Several other instances, similar to the ones mentioned above, point to the positive growth of the Asia Pacific Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market in years to come. Furthermore, growing adoption of intelligent-based solutions for automating operations, as well as increased digitalization, are all contributing to market growth in this region. Besides, North America had a substantial share in the market due to developed economy and early adoption of technology Increased adoption of electric and self-driving cars, increased implementation of driver-assist technologies such as voice command and ADAS systems, and increased consumer per capita income are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Europe is expected to account for a significant share of the market and to grow rapidly over the forecast period, driven by factors such as increased demand for convenience features such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and adaptive cruise control (ACC) in semi-autonomous vehicles, increased adoption of electric vehicles, and the presence of major market players in the region.

Recent Developments:

In May 2021, Didi Chuxing has announced a strategic partnership with Volvo Cars on self-driving vehicles for DiDi's test fleet. Volvo Cars' autonomous drive-ready XC90 vehicles will be the first to feature DiDi Gemini, a new self-driving hardware platform outfitted with NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus. These vehicles, which are outfitted with DiDi's Gemini self-driving hardware platform, will eventually be used in robotaxi services.



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Hardware, Software), by Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Context Awareness, Computer Vision), by Process (Signal Recognition, Image Recognition, Data Mining), by Application (Human–Machine Interface, Semi-autonomous Driving, Autonomous Driving), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/automotive-artificial-intelligence-market-market-503877

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market?

How will the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market?

What is the Automotive Artificial Intelligence market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market throughout the forecast period?

The report on the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



This market titled “Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,498.30 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 7,676.92 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 31.30% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Offering



• Hardware



• Software



• Technology



• Deep Learning



• Machine Learning



• Context Awareness



• Computer Vision



• Natural Language Processing



• Process



• Signal Recognition



• Image Recognition



• Data Mining



• Application



• Human–Machine Interface



• Semi-autonomous Driving



• Autonomous Driving Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • NVIDIA Corporation (US)



• Alphabet Inc. (US)



• Intel Corporation (US)



• IBM Corporation (US)



• Microsoft Corporation (US)



• Harman International Industries Inc. (US)



• Xilinx Inc. (US)



• Qualcomm Inc. (US)



• Tesla Inc. (US)



• Volvo Car Corporation (Sweden)



• BMW AG (Germany)



• Audi AG (Germany)



• General Motors Company (US)



• Ford Motor Company (US)



• Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)



• Hyundai Motor Corporation (South Korea)



• Uber Technologies Inc. (US)



• Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)



• Daimler AG (Germany)



• and Didi Chuxing (China)



• AI motive (Hungary)



• Nauto Inc. (US)



• nuTonomy (US)



• Argo AI (US)



• and drive.ai (US). Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/automotive-artificial-intelligence-market-1381/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Automotive TIC Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-tic-market-1401

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-tic-market-1401 Advanced Tires Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-tires-market-1182

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-tires-market-1182 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-conformal-coatings-market-1152

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-conformal-coatings-market-1152 Metal Forming for Automotive Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/metal-forming-for-automotive-market-1118

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: