Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market Business Opportunity And Future Growth Analysis Report 2028: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing demand from cosmetics applications widening the scope for phenoxyethanol preservatives market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market was valued at USD 147.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 224.8 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.30%, according to the current analysis of Reports and Data. Phenoxyethanol preservatives prevent any biological activity by conjoining with the bacterial cell wall. As a result, it is highly effective against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. These antimicrobial properties against mold formation, bacteria, and yeast are expected to be one of the factors propelling the growth of the global market in the coming years. Phenoxyethanol is used in manufacturing as preservative blends by adding it to other preservatives such as capryl glycol, ethylhexylglycerin, or hexylene glycol. There have been observations that though microorganisms can adapt to any environment, they are unable to adapt to the presence of phenoxyethanol preservatives, which is a factor contributing to the high demand for these preservatives from the cosmetics industry.

Blended preservatives attain properties such as compatibility with proteins and nonionic compounds, low toxicity, and stability under heat and can act effectively against bacteria. They can be used for a more extensive pH range and are suitable for leave-on and rinse-off applications. Moreover, their effective antifungal properties can lead to their usage in hair care, makeup, sun protection, and skincare products. Phenoxyethanol preservatives are further used in the production of personal care and cosmetics such as ointments, detergents, cosmetics, and perfume owing to the approval for its usage as a preservative in many beauty products formulations.

Access Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2480

Market Overview:

The materials and the chemical sector is registering robust growth in terms of revenue and is expected to register for significant revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for raw materials and chemicals across various sectors including paper and paint, food & beverage, healthcare, media, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, agriculture and construction, and rising demand for products like soaps, perfumes, detergents for daily usage. Factors such as increasing awareness about energy efficiency, rising disposable income, growing need for reducing carbon emissions, and increasing demand for sustainable biodegradable products are expected to fuel market revenue growth over the forecast period.

The demand for cosmetics is high in countries such as China, Japan, and India, which is estimated to propel the regional markets. The purchase of beauty products is high in Korea due to the rapid urbanization, the rise in disposable income of the working class, and the change in consumer preferences. With the presence of several companies involved in the production of phenoxyethanol preservatives, the Asia-Pacific region will witness considerable growth throughout the predicted period. Europe region held a significant market share in 2020 owing to well-established cosmetics markets in France, Germany, and Italy. Consequently, the high approval costs and presence of substitutes may hamper the market growth.

Key participants include BASF SE, Schülke & Mayr GmbH, Symrise AG, Akema Fine Chemicals S.r.l., Dow Dupont Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Clariant AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Lonza Group AG, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Penta Manufacturing Company, Zhejiang Shengxiao Chemicals Co. Ltd., Thor Personal Care SAS, and Finetech Industry Limited among others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2480

Further key findings from the report suggest

As of 2020, phenoxyethanol P5 is the leading type segment of the global phenoxyethanol preservatives This segment is projected to register the fastest growth with the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period due to its rising preference in cosmetics end-use applications

The phenoxyethanol P25 type phenoxyethanol preservatives segment has also shown a significant growth trend in 2020 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period

The pharmaceuticals application segment is the fastest-growing segment, registering the highest CAGR of 6.4% followed by the home & personal care segment which held the chief position in the phenoxyethanol preservatives market

The home & personal care application of phenoxyethanol preservatives accounted for the most significant market share in of 46.2% in 2020. It is projected to maintain its lead with a significant CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the most significant market share of 38.4% in 2020. This region is proposed to remain the dominant regional segment with a significant CAGR during 2020-2028. China country is the fastest-growing economy, which is projected to drive the global phenoxyethanol preservatives market.

Both North America and Europe regions are forecasted to show significant growth over the coming years

Download Report Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2480

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Phenoxyethanol Preservatives market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

Phenoxyethanol P5

Phenoxyethanol P25

Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

Home & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Dyes & Inks

Others

Ask for Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2480

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Thermal Ceramics Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/thermal-ceramics-market

Spunbond Nonwoven Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/spunbond-nonwovens-market

Heat-Treated Steel Plates Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/heat-treated-steel-plates-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.