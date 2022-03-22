Soil Conditioners Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.4% - Exclusive Report by Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The scarcity of arable land and the increasing degradation of the soil is driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Soil Conditioners Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.02 Billion by 2027. The scarcity of arable land due to the increasing industrialization and rapid urbanization in the emerging economies is expected to drive the growth of the soil conditioners market over the forecast period. The increasing usage of chemical fertilizers is leading to the degradation of the soil quality and structure. The increasing need to reduce the degradation of the soil condition and structure is most likely to fuel the demand for conditioners in the agricultural sector. Moreover, the rising need for nutrient management in the soil and food security are additional factors driving the demand for conditioners. The farmers are using conditioners to enhance the fertility of the soil and reduce the deficiency of nutrients in the plant.

Market Overview:

The chemical industry is expected to register significant revenue growth over the coming years driven by a recovery in domestic demand due to rising prices of crude oils and better exports. The chemical and material industry has undergone radical changes owing to long-term trends such as the evolution of advanced technologies such as the industrial internet of things (IIoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and efficient data management tools. Increasing demand for novel chemical products such as soaps and detergents, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, improvements in operational efficiency, and development of energy-efficient manufacturing and production processes are some other factors expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead. In addition, rapid adoption of trends such as sustainability and digitalization have further contributed to revenue growth of the materials and chemicals industry.

The global materials & chemicals industry is expected to register a massive revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rapid industrialization worldwide, increasing use of raw materials and chemicals in the buildings & construction, food & beverage, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and textile industries, and rising demand for essential consumer goods including packaged food & beverage products, beauty, and personal care products, and home hygiene products. Increasing industrial applications of specialty chemicals, as well as high-performance organic agrochemicals, rise in government investments in the materials & chemicals sector, growing environmental awareness among people, and rising demand for eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals are other key factors expected to boost industry revenue growth.

Key participants include BASF, Novozymes, Syngenta, Clariant AG, UPL, Solvay S.A., EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY, CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC, EVONIK INDUSTRIES, and ADEKA CORPORATION, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Natural Soil conditioners dominated the soil conditioners market in 2019 as it is increasingly being used in the agricultural sector in order to rejuvenate the soil and enhance its fertility.

The demand for water-soluble soil conditioners is more than the solid granular conditioners due to their ease of application. The segment will grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The loam soil is growing with a CAGR of 8.8% and is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period. The increasing utilization of loam soil for agricultural practices is expected to increase the demand for the conditioners in the segment.

The cereals & grains accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and will grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The rising need to enhance the quality of the soil and increase the number of cereals & grains is most likely to increase the demand for conditioners.

The Asia Pacific region will witness a significant growth of 19.35% due to the increasing soil degradation in the region. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are degrading the quality of the soil and its structure. Moreover, the rise in soil erosion rates and deforestation has also increased the usage of conditioners to improve yields.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Soil Conditioners Market on the basis of product, Solubility, Soil Type, Crop Type, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic (Minerals, Polymers, Gypsum)

Natural (Polysaccharides Derivatives, Compost, Animal Manure, Sewage Sludge)

Solubility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hydrogels

Water Soluble

Soil Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sand

Loam

Silt

Peat

Clay

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

