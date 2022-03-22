Molluscicides Market To Reflect Significant Growth During 2021-2028 | BASF SE, Bayer AG, Etc.

Reports And Data

Molluscicides Market Size – USD 646.0 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – Growth and expansion of agro-industry

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Molluscicides Market size is expected to reach USD 1,188.4 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. The key factor driving market revenue growth is rising awareness about the importance of controlling snail and slug infestations in agricultural fields, which is being accompanied by increased adoption of integrated pest management.

As world population is rapidly increasing, there is an increase in global food demand. As a result, farmers have started prioritizing crop security as a primary approach for meeting global food demand. Feeding an increasing population has become a global concern due to a reduction of agricultural land. The application of pesticides on crops is a well-established method employed for crop protection, and thus there is a growing demand for molluscicides to boost world food production and prevent crop deterioration..

Major firms are now producing eco-friendly molluscicides with sustainable and non-harmful by-products. There is no effective biological control in place to combat invading mollusks. Non-target creatures are harmed by synthetic molluscicides, which also generate algal blooms and pesticide residue issues. The polyherbal molluscicide created by Platcom Ventures Sdn Bhd in Malaysia is a biocontrol technique with low toxicity towards non-target organisms, in contrast to synthetic molluscicides which harm non-target organisms.

BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, Lonza Group AG, UPL Limited, Adama Agricultural Solutions, Marrone Bio Innovations, De Sangosse SAS, Doff Portland Ltd, and Nufarm.

The chemical segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global molluscicides market in 2020. The growing market for chemical molluscicides is responsible for the increased utilization of agrochemicals and their usage in growing high-value horticultural crops. Chemical molluscicides include methiocarb, metaldehyde, ferrous phosphate, and others (metal salts and ferric sodium EDTA).

The pellets segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Pellets, as opposed to liquids and gels, have a huge market share due to their ease of handling. Pelleting is the most popular and successful method of slug and snail management.

The agricultural segment is expected to register high revenue growth over the forecast period. The mollusk species are the most serious hazards to crops, causing massive agricultural losses. Crop damage from snails and slugs varies greatly depending on the season and year. Snails and slugs are dangerous pests that wreak havoc on cereal crops like wheat, barley, oats, and oilseeds, as well as ornamental plants and vegetables. Therefore, the use of molluscicides is expected to increase significantly in the agricultural segment.

The market in North America is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global molluscicides market over the forecast period. The molluscicides market is primarily driven by the region's significant output of corn, oilseeds, and horticultural crops. Molluscicides are required in the mass production of these crops to control pests, weeds, and insects for more effective production. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. and AMVAC Chemical Corporation (US) are two major participants in the US market.. These organizations are using techniques including innovative product fcreation, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and extension of their existing facilities to acquire market revenue share.

The report further segments the Molluscicides market based on product types, applications, technology, end-use, and region, among others. The report also offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment along with market revenue share and CAGR.

Type Outlook:

Chemical Molluscicides

Biological Molluscicides

Application Outlook:

Agricultural

Non-Agricultural

Regional analysis covers the following key regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

