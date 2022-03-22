BuildTrack Switches – Winner of Best Product Design by I-Mark 2021
home automation india
BuildTrack Touch Switches granted INDIA DESIGN MARK 2021 recognized by the Govt of India and having the Mark symbolizes that the product is excellently designedNAVI MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuildTrack Touch Switches were awarded DESIGN INDIA 2021. India Design Mark (I-Mark) is granted only by the Indian Government and has no parallel in the world of design. Having an I-Mark symbolizes that the product was designed exceptionally well through a systematic process of evaluation passed by Jury Members who went through various sessions and deliberations for evaluation of entries at different levels. India Design Council grants India Design Mark after ensuring Good Design based on thorough examination. BuildTrack Smart Touch Switches successfully qualified for a Final Award in DESIGN INDIA 2021 under the category of Lifestyle products, as granted by India Design Council.
BuildTrack Touch Switches fuse together beauty and technology to provide a touch of high-tech ambience to any room. The distinct design and material used in manufacturing makes these switches aesthetically pleasing, helping to create the perfect atmosphere for your home. There are several ways to operate BuildTrack Switches - they can be controlled through the BuildTrack Smart App, voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Home, manually by pressing the button or by connecting to sensors that will react accordingly when exposed to light, motion, temperature...etc. All of our products ensure the utmost safety and have successfully passed rigorous tests under the international standards INEN 60601-1-2, BS EN 61000-6, IEC 62368:2013 and are assigned Kema Certificates for the quality of their components. More info on these certificates can be found right here
India Design Mark (IDM) is a mark which signifies High Quality, Durability and Environmental friendliness. Purchasing the IDM certified product helps consumers find Good design in products they use, thereby ensuring the public is informed on their choice of products. It plays an important role in changing preferences so that customers have higher expectations - to ensure better quality goods for longer lasting life span and greater selection/choice of goods for increased satisfaction - thus producing goods of higher standards to meet customer needs.
About BuildTrack (https://www.buildtrack.in) : BuildTrack is a leader in smart home automation products that are designed to enhance the quality of life for residents and give them the security they deserve while they conduct their daily tasks. Their elegant glass touch-panels, made with cutting-edge technology, have an excellent surface sensitivity compared to regular keypads and do not cause any harm even if operated by a small child's hand or from over 2 meters away.
Nitesh
BuildTrack Smart Automation
+91 96642 02692
leads@buildtrack.in