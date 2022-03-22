MBH Corporation Announces Robust Growth From its Portfolio of UK Construction Companies
MBH Corporation PLC (“MBH”) announce increase of approximately 60% for 2021 in combined revenue of the Group's UK-based construction companiesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MBH Corporation PLC (“MBH”), a diversified investment holding company, has announced the four UK based construction companies that are part of the Group reported an increase in combined revenue of approximately 60% for 2021 when compared to 2020. This is upward of 30% over 2019.
The four companies, which are Du Boulay, Guildprime, Gaysha, and GS Contracts, have completed numerous projects in 2021, including the completion of a new GBP 4m fit out of the new Sancroft Building in Paternoster Square in the City of London by Guildprime Specialist Contracts.
Collectively, MBH’s UK-based construction companies now employ around 107 staff with plans to increase this headcount over the coming year as they continue to take on projects across both commercial and residential markets.
Callum Laing, CEO of MBH Corporation plc, said: "Our UK-based construction services companies are of great importance to our total revenue, so it is very encouraging to see them doing so well after an especially tough 2020.
“The UK construction industry in general is performing strongly. Growth in the sector picked up pace in November to reach the fastest in four months as supply delays continue to ease. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction purchasing managers’ index hit 55.5 for November, up from 54.6 in October - any reading above 50 is seen as growth.”
MBH recently posted a significant 81% growth in revenue for the first half of 2021
(Ending 30 June 2021. Furthermore, earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”)
increased by 271% to £3.0 million. More than 60% of the revenue and 90% of the
EBIT of the Group occurred from April onwards.
MBH currently has 27 very successful and profitable small businesses in its portfolio and will continue its highly focused growth of well-established profitable small businesses across multiple geographies and industries.
MBH companies deliver around GBP500,000 – GBP10m EBITDA, carry minimal debt and are generally still run by their founders who become co-owners of MBH.
By leveraging its unique Agglomeration™ strategy, MBH can create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies. With Agglomeration™, profitable companies convert their private shares into public shares or bonds in MBH Corporation plc in a perpetual earn-in model. Company owners are then incentivised to accelerate their growth trajectory using the resources of the plc including expertise, skill transfer of best-in-class practices, cross-selling to other Group companies and where appropriate, zero cost funding for new growth projects.
Each Group company retains its autonomy and follows appropriate corporate and financial governance. Business owners are also incentivised financially to enhance shareholder value through a share bonus scheme aligning their interests with public shareholders.
About MBH
MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges and the OTCQX® in the United States. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging its Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.
www.mbhcorporation.com
Contacts for media enquiries:
MBH Corporation plc, Nicholas Ferguson, pr@financialmedia.group, +65 9452 0613
Nicholas Ferguson
MBH Corporation PLC
+65 9452 0613
