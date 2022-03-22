World’s First NFT Private Club Is Coming To Hong Kong This Year

On April 9, 2022, PunkWhales Club - the world’s first decentralized private club built and owned by the community is launching in Hong Kong.

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 9, 2022, PunkWhales Club - the world’s first decentralized private club built and owned by the community is launching in Hong Kong. In order to take part in the PunkWhales Club and access to its Clubhouse and facilities, you will need to buy one of its two membership NFTs: the PunkWhales Club BLUE Membership NFT and the PunkWhales Club BLACK Membership NFT.



More details can be found at: https://punkwhalesclub.com/

By utilizing NFTs, PunkWhales Club creates an exclusive, members-only community coupled by a cutting-edge financial technology, which will allow the PunkWhales Club to drive home an exquisite and sustainable members experience for many years.

After opening, NFT holders can access the PunkWhales Club Clubhouse (location will be decided by NFT holders) which will house a Japanese omakase restaurant, a cocktail lounge, an insulated cigar lounge and 24/7 private sound-proof meeting rooms (for PunkWhales Club BLACK members only). NFT owners can enjoy unlimited visits with payment for food and beverages accepted in fiat and cryptocurrencies. Each NFT holder can bring any number of guests as indicated by their reservation and within reason.

Like any members-only club, there’s an even more exclusive level to those who have the means. A second, PunkWhales Club BLACK Membership NFT provides holder with all membership benefits plus the PunkWhales BLACK Metal MasterCard® Credit Card, access to 24/7 private sound-proof meeting rooms, 4x governance rights also come with PunkWhales Club BLACK Membership NFT.

On April 9, 2022, 1,434 PunkWhales Club BLUE Membership NFTs will be available at 2.4 ETH each and 866 of the more exclusive PunkWhales Club BLACK Membership NFTs will be available at 4.15 ETH each. Another unique element of this model is that unlike any members-only clubs, there are no applications or recurring annual fees. NFT holders can create an income stream or make an investment by leasing the private club membership on Punkwhales Club’s Pcosystem.com or reselling their membership on secondary marketplaces such as Rarible and OpenSea.

With NFT’s booming, it is likely that people will buy PunkWhales Club’s NFTs as social status. Similar to any luxury item, the success will base on the quality of the experience.

