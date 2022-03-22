Farmer Ryan Releases Natural Anti-Fungal Pest Repellent to Improve Food Safety

Blue Magic launches its new formula using BiomeMax technology, which aims to transform the future of sustainable farming, food production, and wellness for people worldwide.

/EIN News/ -- Oklahoma City, United States , March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Blue Magic is a natural anti-fungal pesticide discovered after extensive research in sustainable farming. With its introduction to society, the inventor Farmer Ryan Early hopes to change how the public approaches pest control and food production.

More details can be found at https://growbluemagic.com

Statistics show the global food demand will rise by as much as 70% by 2050. Global food markets need to think of how to address this now, especially on how they intend on removing mites, white powdery mildew, whiteflies, leaf aphids, termites, and mosquitos. Tested on over 10,000 plants, Blue Magic is a new non-toxic anti-fungal pest repellent that is safe for plants and can be used around children and house pets.

The formula is the natural microbiome replication that promotes homeostasis in the rhizospheric, caulospheric, carposheric, and anthosphereic microbiome realms. This technology increases the growth rate of plants by up to 30%, the viability of fruit by up to 30%, and naturally combats pests by up to 90%.

Recent research suggests that food security in 2022 has dipped since previous years due to a lack of education, interest, and knowledge. Experts note that children by 2050 will not have enough nutritious food to survive and live healthy lives unless otherwise immediately addressed.

One way to address this is through sustainable farming. The process, which involves farming practices that promote ecological cycles, is sensitive towards microorganisms and how they interact with the environment at large. Done correctly, sustainable agriculture supports environmental health and protects food safety by being economically viable.

Farmer Ryan understood this and through Blue Magic, created a special new formula using BiomeMax technology that increases food production while safely and naturally removing pests in crops.

A goal of Blue Magic is to help farmers around the world improve their healthcare technologies. It does this through the use of environmentally conscious practices carefully crafted after years of research.

Farmer Ryan writes, “We are sowing the seeds of the past, to grow a brighter future for everyone.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://farmerryan.com/

Website: https://growbluemagic.com/

Name: Ryan Early Organization: Blue Magic Address: 8107 S I-35 Service Rd., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73149, United States Phone: +1-405-604-0525