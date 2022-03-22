Expert Witness Dr. Jonathan Gully to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a medical malpractice lawsuit is set for trial, both sides believe they have a case, but it is not always easy to determine if a doctor met the standard of care.

To do that, attorneys on both sides retain the services of expert witnesses, and there is no substitute for the experience of a doctor.

Dr. Jonathan Gully is a family medicine doctor and expert witness specializing in medical malpractice.

As an expert witness, Dr. Gully’s work relies heavily on reviewing charts.

“When you are doing chart analysis for a medical malpractice case, you need to find out exactly what happened, so you have to be a student of history, but it’s mostly a matter of experience,” says Dr. Gully.

According to Dr. Gully, everything comes down to the standard of care. The modern standard is that a doctor must provide “minimally competent care.”

“That sounds bad, like the bare minimum” says Dr. Gully, but “minimally competent care” does not mean “average,” otherwise 50% of all medical care is malpractice. Instead it means that the doctor acted in a way similar to the way a basically qualified doctor would have acted in a similar situation.”

Instead, says Dr. Gully, while diseases sometimes present in a classic way, they often do not, and it can be harder to discern the right course of action.

“When you dissected a frog in high school biology class, they give you a color-coded diagram of what everything is and where it should be, but when you open it up, it doesn't look like that at all. Everything is grey,” says Dr. Gully. “That’s what it's like being a doctor.”

“What I deal with is mostly missed diagnosis,” says Dr. Gully. “You can often be forgiven for missing something once, but the second time, you should have thought more. When I look at charts, a lot of these doctors were a bit lazy in their documentation. You have to show you're thinking about the possibilities. You have to know what to be worried about. The old school doctors weren't trained that way, and that's been getting them into some trouble at times.”

A graduate of the University of Cincinnati Medical School, Dr. Gully says what he enjoys most about expert witness work is he gets to use his expertise in a different way.

“I was deposed several years ago, and I really enjoyed the process of being grilled by lawyers,” recalls Dr. Gully. “That’s when the seed was first planted.”

