Competent Cells Market by Type (Natural Competence and Artificial Competence) Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Competent Cells Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" Bacterial cells that can take up the foreign DNA from the surroundings by a process called transformation are known as competent cells. These cells can be made competent by calcium chloride and heat shock treatment. Cells growing rapidly can be made competent more easily than those in other stages of growth. Competent cells have altered cell walls that allow DNA to easily pass through it.

Increase in number of research and development activities in the biotechnology sector acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of competent cells market. The rise in the focus on cell cloning activities such as recombinant protein expression and mutagenesis because of the COVID-19 pandemic and increase in demand for competent cells for making cloned copies of viral plasmids accelerate the competent cells market growth. Moreover, increase in investments from public and private companies for advancements in molecular cloning research and rise in commercial demand for molecular cloned product further influences the competent cells market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 pandemic is exerting a considerable effect on the competent cells market. Research and development activities have increased in the biotechnology field because of the pandemic. Cell cloning activities such as recombinant protein expression and mutagenesis have seen increased focus since the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to which the market is experiencing robust growth. For conducting study of SARS-nCoV genome, there has been a huge demand for competent cells for making copies of viral genome.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global competent cells market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Major players analyzed include Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific,New England Biolabs , Takara Bio, Agilent Technologies, Lucigen, QIAGEN N.V., OriGene Technologies, Bioline, Zymo Research, Beijing TransGen Biotech Co., Ltd., Source BioScience, IBA GmBH, Genewiz

