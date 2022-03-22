Pillow Packing Machine Market 2021 : Growth, Development and Key Manufacturer Analysis Report 2021-2030

Pillow Packing Machine Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Pillow Packing Machine Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Pillow Packing Machine Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

global pillow packing machine market was valued at $6.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $11.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. The development of packaging technology has witnessed significant growth over the last decade. Packaging has become one of the essential processes before offering the final product to consumers. Packaging machinery is applicable across industries such as food & drink, healthcare, cosmetics, and other consumer goods as well as a range of industrial sectors where packaging has become essential, with its usage increasing broadly in line with the global economy.

By end-user industry, the food & beverage segment dominated the pillow packing machine market in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2030, owing to the development of the food & beverage industry. This growth is attributed to rise in consumer income and improvement in living standards. Pillow packing machine manufacturers offer a wide range of automated solutions for the cosmetics industry, which offers best packaging solutions for a wide range of products. These packaging solutions offer eco-friendly and contaminant-free packaging. Filling machines used in the cosmetics industry offer a wide range of high quality packaging formats for different products like pouches, strips, tubes, and sachets.

Pillow packing machine play a vital role in ensuring product safety throughout the supply chain. Increase in demand for packaging robots from several end-user industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals drives the growth of the pillow packing machine market.

The pillow packing machine market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in investment in various end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and chemicals. A number of players are expanding their business around the globe, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for the packaging machinery

Key Findings Of The Study

• By end-user industry, the food & beverages segment dominated the pillow packing machine market in terms of revenue in 2020.

• On the basis of machine type, the horizontal FFS segment led the pillow packing machine market in 2020.

• Depending on sales type, new machine sales was the prominent segment in 2020.

• LAMEA is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

Competition Analysis

CKD Corporation, Fuji Machinery Co., Ltd., GHD Hartmann, Honor Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd, K-Flex Packaging Systems, MLT Pack Services, Robert Bosch GmbH (Syntegon Technology GmbH), Sanko Machinery Co., Ltd., Sanwa Plus Ltd., and Tai Dragon Machinery Co., Ltd.

