Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Market Analysis Covering Size, Growth and Upcoming Opportunities

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Posterior dynamic stabilization (PDS) systems are preservation devices that are designed for the treatment of persistent low back pain. These devices support the spinal cord and help to avoid abnormal motion load distribution in the back. They are also termed as motion preservation devices, as they help to streamline the motion of the certain parts of human body. The pedicle screw-based flexible devices are designed to control motion and load bearing of the motion to cure the resultant back pain. The disintegration of disc due to excessive weight, mechanical injuries, and others has fueled the need for pedicle screw-based dynamic stabilization systems.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Zimmer Spine, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Bio-Spine Corp., Applied Spine Technologies, Inc., Ulrich GmbH & Co, Medtronic Sofamor Danek, and Synthes Spine, Inc. are provided in this report.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

• The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

• The global market is analyzed with respect to device type, application, and geography.

• In-depth analysis based on geography facilitates to analyze the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

The global pedicle screw-based dynamic stabilization systems market is segmented based on device type, application, and geography. On the basis device type, the market is categorized into nonmetallic devices, metallic devices, and hybrid devices. Applications covered in this study include treatment of spinal instability and prevention of spinal instability. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The growth of the global pedicle screw-based dynamic stabilization systems market is driven by increase in incidence of spinal instability, rise in funding for the development of new products, and growth in geriatric population. Extensive research is being carried out on use of pedicle screw-based dynamic stabilization systems in total joint replacement, which is expected to further boost the market growth. Moreover, increase in trend of sedentary lifestyle, rise in healthcare expenditure, and growth in disposable income are expected to fuel the market growth. However, limited proof of effectiveness of pedicle screw-based dynamic stabilization systems and inadequate availability of products in the market are expected to hinder the market growth.

