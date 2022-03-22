List of Top Handicraft Manufacturers in the World - IMARC Group

Handicraft Companies

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handicrafts comprise of various textiles, artisanry, jewelry, and embroidery pieces that are typically handmade or created utilizing simple non-automated tools instead of machines. Their production demands considerable hand-eye coordination as well as intense concentration. Handicrafts represent the tradition, heritage, and culture of a particular region and thus showcase numerous creative, aesthetic, decorative, religious, and social values. They include pottery, quilts, idols, handwoven blankets, handmade jewelry, etc. Handicrafts are widely popular across the globe as they produce foreign exchange revenues, require low capital investments, and offer valuable employment opportunities for local communities. Looking forward, the market is further anticipated to reach US$ 1,252 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 10.41% during 2022-2027.

The launch of several favorable initiatives by government bodies aimed at boosting domestic and traditional industries is primarily driving the handicrafts market. In line with this, the growing popularity of conventional handicraft production techniques, such as hand dyeing, woodblock printing, handloom weaving, etc., to produce ceramics, glasswork, and other accessories is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the expanding e-commerce sector is helping handicraft merchants in attracting customers across countries, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the growing tourism industry and the emerging influencer culture are providing local artisans and handicraft manufacturers with opportunities to produce and sell commoditized products to tourists, who, in turn, are eager to purchase souvenirs and other craft items. This is anticipated to fuel the handicrafts market over the forecasted period.

IMARC Group offers a list of top handicrafts manufacturers worldwide: They are as follows:

Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd.

Fakih Group of Companies

Laizhou Zhonghe Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd.

Ten Thousand Villages

Oriental Handicrafts Co. Ltd.

NGOC Dong Ha Nam Co., Ltd.

Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd.

Native Crafts and Arts Industries Inc.

