Conveyor Belt Market is expected to reach $15,183.1 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.1% | Says AMR

Conveyor Systems Market

global conveyor systems market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in e-commerce business

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Conveyor Belt Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Conveyor Belt Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions' development status. global conveyor systems market size was valued at $9.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 37.0% share of the global market.

The global conveyor system market is segmented into type, industry, load, and region. On the basis type, the market is divided into belt, roller, pallet, overhead, others. Depending on industry, the market is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, transport & logistics, manufacturing, automotive, and others. On the basis of load, the market is divided into bulk and load.

Region wise, the global conveyor systems market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global conveyor systems market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

On the contrary, conveyor systems are used for the e-commerce industry to provide efficient packaging, provide transportation of heavier goods for packaging, saving time, and reducing the costs. In addition, the e-commerce industry is growing due to adoption of artificial intelligence and modifying software. Hence, the growing e-commerce industry with growing adoption of the conveyor systems for the industry is creating new opportunities for the conveyor systems market.

In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in logistic and manufacturing activities across the globe, which, in turn, has led to interruption of supply chain, thereby hindering of the conveyor systems market growth. However, this situation is expected to improve as government is relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.



Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global conveyor systems market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on type, the belt segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.

• By industry, the food & beverages segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• Based on load, the bulk segment dominated the market in 2020.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the global trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

• The global conveyor systems market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

Competition Analysis

Caterpillar, Daifuku Co., Fives, Interroll Group, Kardex, Kuka AG (Swisslog Holding AG), Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyor Systems Pvt. Ltd., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Siemens, Taikisha Ltd.

