Communist Party of Việt Nam congratulates Lao Party on 67th founding anniversary

VIETNAM, March 22 - HÀ NỘI — The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) has sent a congratulatory message to the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) on the occasion of its 67th founding anniversary.

“During the past 67 years, under the wise leadership of the LPRP, the Lao people have upheld the heroic revolutionary tradition, overcame all difficulties and challenges, and achieved glorious victories in the cause of national liberation, defence and construction”, the message read.

Particularly, during the 35 years implementing the renewal policy, the Lao Party, State and people have gained great and historically significant achievements in various fields, contributing to increasing the prestige and position of the country and the LPRP on the international arena, it said.

It went on to say that the Vietnamese Party, State and people strongly and comprehensively support the renewal process of Laos, and firmly believe that the country will continue to make new and greater achievements and successfully realise goals set in the Resolution of the LPRP’s 11th National Congress and the country's 9th Socio-economic Development Plan for 2021-2025, building a Lao country of peace, independence, democracy, unity and prosperity towards the goal of socialism.

The Vietnamese Party took the occasion to express the sincere and deep gratitude for the great, precious, righteous and effective assistance that the Lao Party, State, and people have given to Việt Nam in recent times.

“The Party, State, and people of Việt Nam will do their best together with their Lao counterparts to preserve, protect, and further foster the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos for the sake of the two countries’ people and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world,” the message read.

Also on the occasion, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng, and head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung sent flowers and messages of congratulations to their Lao counterparts. — VNS