Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “70th Anniversary of the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau”

MACAU, March 22 - To celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office, from 15:00 to 18:00 on 23rd March 2022 to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “70th Anniversary of the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau”.

A commemorative envelope will be distributed to public.

For the prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia, citizens who enter the premises of CTT are required to wear masks, scan the Venue QR Code and show the “Macao Health Code” to record visits and cope with the crowd management measures.

