Updates on COVID-19 patients discharge criteria and health monitoring arrangements during convalescent period

MACAU, March 22 - In the light of the changes in the epidemiological characteristics of COVID-19, the National Health Commission (NHC) has updated its criteria for COVID-19 patients to be discharged from hospitals and released from isolation; the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as the “Centre”) indicates that after combining the mainland’s new criteria with the actual situation of Macao, has revised the criteria for COVID-19 patients’ discharge from isolation hospital and the health monitoring arrangements during convalescent period as follows:

Standards for starting convalescent period health monitoring: Patients recovering from COVID-19 or “re-positive” COVID-19 carriers will start their convalescent period health monitoring after they have been tested negative for COVID-19 in three consecutive NATs which are carried out at least 24 hours apart. People newly infected with COVID-19 can only start their convalescent period health monitoring after they have tested negative for COVID-19 in three consecutive tests which are carried out at least 24 hours apart, and at least 10 days have passed since they had tested positive for the virus for the first time. Cases that still do not meet the general standards for starting convalescent period health monitoring three weeks after they had tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time will be assessed by a panel of experts to decide whether they can start their convalescent period health monitoring. Convalescent period health monitoring (formerly known as the “recovery period isolation”): People who have recovered from COVID-19 without other clinical needs will now undergo their health monitoring at a medical observation hotel instead of undergoing their recovery period isolation at the Public Health Clinical Centre previously. Those with clinical needs may stay at the Public Health Clinical Centre or other medical facilities during convalescent period. The duration of convalescent period health monitoring has been shortened from 21 days to 7 days. However, for arrivals from other countries or regions who are required to submit to medical observation due to relevant travel and residence history, their duration from entry into Macao to end of health monitoring shall not be shorter than the medical observation period required for people with relevant travel and residence history. Self-health management: After completion of the convalescent period health monitoring, the concerned individuals should exercise a 7-day self-health management at home or a designated hotel for those exercising self-health management measure; specific requirements are equivalent to those for people travelling from high-risk areas after completing medical observation.

The Centre expressed that the amendment of criteria for COVID-19 patients to be discharged from hospital treatment and released from isolation is based on scientific grounds. Amending the criteria for patients to be discharged from isolation hospital treatment in accordance with their respective clinical conditions and test results can further reduce their hospital treatment and isolation period with the aim of avoiding wasting medical resources. Considering the actual situation of Macao, the criteria in Macao is slightly stricter than that of the mainland. The Centre will continue to make dynamic alterations to the local anti-epidemic policy according to the development of the epidemic situation.