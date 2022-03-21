Submit Release
News Search

There were 989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,133 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister announces nomination of Joe Friday for reappointment as Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada

CANADA, March 21 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the nomination of Joe Friday for reappointment as Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada for a term of 18 months.

Mr. Friday was first appointed to this role in 2015. He joined the Office of the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada in 2008 as General Counsel and was Deputy Commissioner from 2011 until his appointment as Commissioner.

With jurisdiction over most federal public sector organizations, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Crown corporations, the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada works to strengthen accountability and oversight of government operations. This includes investigating wrongdoing in the federal public sector and helping protect whistleblowers and those who participate in investigations from reprisal. The Commissioner reports directly to Parliament. The Office is an independent federal organization that was created in 2007 under the Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act.

Quote

“Over the past seven years, Mr. Friday has worked in an independent and objective manner to support accountability across the federal public sector. I thank him for his commitment to this office in service of Canadians and I am pleased to nominate him for reappointment for a term of 18 months.”

The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

  • The Public Sector Integrity Commissioner is an independent Agent of Parliament, appointed under the Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act for a term of seven years. The Public Sector Integrity Commissioner is eligible to be re-appointed for a further term of not more than seven years.
  • The reappointment will be made by the Governor in Council after consultation with the leader of every party in the House of Commons and the leader or facilitator of every party and group in the Senate, and after approval by resolution of both Houses of Parliament.
  • As an Officer of Parliament, the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner investigates wrongdoing in the federal public sector and helps protect persons who make disclosures and who participate in investigations from reprisals. The mandate of the Office is to establish a safe, confidential and independent mechanism for public servants or members of the public to disclose potential wrongdoing in the federal public sector.

Biographical Note

Associated Links

You just read:

Prime Minister announces nomination of Joe Friday for reappointment as Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.