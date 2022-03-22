AMR insights: Cosmetics Market Size to Worth Around $463.5 billion by 2027 | Avon Products Inc., Kao Corporation L’Oreal

Cosmetics Market

Over the next five years, demand for natural cosmetics is expected to grow strongly

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “cosmetics market by category, gender and distribution channel: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2027,” the global cosmetics market size was valued at $380.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $463.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027. Convergence of advancements, beauty, and lifestyle propels growth of the cosmetics market. Moreover, the cosmetics market across the globe has witnessed continuous and sustained growth over years, owing to rise in beauty-conscious female population. Several other factors such as increase in female labor force, rise in awareness regarding maintaining prolonged beauty, and change in lifestyle have significantly contributed toward growth of the cosmetics market trends.

The key players profiled in the cosmetics industry report includes :-

Key Market Players

AVON PRODUCTS, INC

KAO CORPORATION

L’ORÉAL S.A.

ORIFLAME COSMETICS S.A.

REVLON, INC.

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

SKIN FOOD CO., LTD.

THE ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC

THE PROCTER& GAMBLE COMPANY

UNILEVER PLC

Outbreak of COVID-19 :-

Moreover, owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers have increased social media advertisement for using herbal skin care products to reach a large consumer base. However, implementation of lockdown and curfew practices globally has affected domestic as well as international production of skin care products, which, in turn, hampers growth of the overall market. Thus, the outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the cosmetics market in 2020, as sales of companies have reduced and operations have been halted.

Exponential Growth by Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis to 2027

Over the next five years, demand for natural cosmetics is expected to grow strongly. Customers prefer to use cosmetic products that are less harmful and have minimum side effects. Further, manufacturers are likely to use natural ingredients in their skin care and hair care products to satisfy consumer needs. Many big players in the market such as L’Oréal, Unilever, Color Bar, and Avon are planning to invest big budgets in an effort to promote natural aspects of their cosmetics products.

Key Findings Of The Study

By category, the skin and sun care segment dominated the global market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the cosmetics market forecast period.

By gender, the women segment led the global cosmetics market demand in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment dominated the global market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for highest cosmetics market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

