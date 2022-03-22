VX Global Announces Placement for Vello VIP
Vello VIP represents stunning new technology that we believe will revolutionize the future of social media”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VX Global Inc. and investment marketing firm is announcing a successful placement in final negotiations for Vello VIP of over $500,000. US. Vello is an International Social Influencer Platform based in Australia created by Soccer (Football) Legend Ben Dixon. Vello enables talent to engage with their fans in a safe and authentic way. The platform creates genuine social interactions using Vello’s One to One video messaging capabilities that both monetize content through direct questions and create the ability to provide subscription content.
Vello seamlessly monetizes interactions with fans. Followers can pay to contact influencers, sports figures, and celebrities via video message through both content-based messaging and direct interface. Influencers can create subscription-based channels or one on one videos’ and listen & respond in their own time. This sends a video package directly back to the user. Vello has on-boarded Stephen Wonderboy Thompson and MMA/Athlete with 800K Instagram followers, Model Lauren Ann with an Instagram following of 1.1m, Frank Mir and MMA athlete, MMA/Athlete, Daijah, (Model), Mommasboy, (Boxer) and Jason Maloney (Boxer) and is in talks with major sports agencies and figures worldwide.
About VX Global Inc.
VX Global Inc. has personnel that have won webby awards, and have managed campaigns for Fortune 500 such as Blackrock, BMW, Dunking Donuts, Ally Bank and Capital One. It has a staff and partners that have worked in both the digital and financial realms and have a deep understanding of the investment marketplace and the loan origination market place. VX Global performs marketing campaigns for general solicitations under Rule C, Reg A, Crowdfunding continuation and loan origination using sophisticated AI, big data that integrates over 5 AI engines, social media, traditional media and large-scale email campaigns.
