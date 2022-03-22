Submit Release
New York City Based Designer Yu Rong Amazes the Big Apple with Her Extravagant Wine Goblet

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Art Life (NYAL) Magazine interviewed Yu Rong, one of the most interesting designers in the New York scene. In addition to being an artist with an incredible culture of artistic techniques that are based on and draws inspiration from the Chinese artistic tradition, she is also a unique goblet designer. Creating goblets that produce a radical change of functionality, she has fused both function and design.

Yu Rong says " I wanted to fill a hole that was in in the art market and create something new. I wanted something that conveyed emotion as well as functionality; the concept is just as important in design. For example, in my goblet designs, I express kissing on my goblet with a bottom lip on it. I have a goblet with many layers resembling obesity; one with a stretched handle called“stretching.” Yu Rong’s work can be currently seen at the feminist gallery Ceres Gallery in Chelsea, Manhattan.

