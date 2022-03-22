Travel Technology Market 2022 | Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Market's Rapid Growth

Significant growth in the travel and tourism sector, along with the rising need for automation across industries, is among the key factors driving the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in business travel expenditure and usage of social media and big data analytics drives the market growth. However, synchronization issues by booking engines and online travel agencies (OTAs) restrain this growth. A shift towards SaaS-based and hosted solutions presents a major opportunity for market expansion.

The global travel technology market is segmented based on product and region. On the basis of product, it is bifurcated into airline & hospitality IT solutions and global distribution system (GDS). Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are:

• Amadeus
• Navitaire
• Sabre
• Travelport
• CRS Technologies
• mTrip
• Qtech Software
• Tramada Systems
• PcVoyages 2000
• Lemax

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global travel technology market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

