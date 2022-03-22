The Foundation for Research and Education in Dermatology Welcomes Sonia Schursky, MD as Chief Medical Officer
I am excited to join the FRED team to rapidly expand their educational footprint into new, exciting, and innovative programing to provide our learners a next-generation educational experience”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for Research and Education in Dermatology (FRED), a premium provider of dermatology and skin health education for healthcare professionals, welcomes Sonia Schursky, MD as its new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Schursky will lead FRED’s expansion of its continuing medical education activities in the skin health space through developing new, innovative educational programs to improve skin health professionals’ practice of dermatology with the goal of improving patient outcomes.
“I am excited to join the FRED team to rapidly expand their educational footprint into new, exciting, and innovative programing to provide our learners a next-generation educational experience” said Dr. Schursky.
Dr. Schursky has been in the healthcare communications/education industry since 2003. She began her career at Integrated Communications Corporation with a focus on creating promotional programs for several cardiovascular therapies. While subsequently at Interquest Medical and Scientific Communications, Dr. Schursky served as the agency team leader for global educational efforts. Her strategic role focused on faculty (KOL) relationship development and designing clinically relevant information for healthcare professionals (HCPs) across multiple indications.
In 2008, Dr. Schursky joined PeerVoice, part of the PSL business group, where she managed the content team and contributed to grant creation and content development of well over 600 IME and CME activities across a variety to therapeutic areas for HCPs globally. She helped in the development and growth of a new PSL business, AiCME and was instrumental in creating content for grants and activities, developing new processes, and expanding the content team to meet the rapidly growing needs of AiCME. “Her clinical experience globally, combined with her work experience in the pharmaceutical industry, will enhance her bringing fresh ideas and exciting new strategic initiatives to the FRED team”, said Scientific Co-Directors Mark Lebwohl, MD and Darrell Rigel, MD.
About The Foundation for Research and Education for Dermatology
The Foundation for Research and Education in Dermatology is a market leader in dermatology education and pharmaceutical marketing solutions with offerings that span across multiple engagement channels including onsite events and digital content. FRED’s programing reaches over 16,000 dermatology healthcare professionals that include board-certified dermatologists, dermatology residents, advanced practitioners, and other dermatology-affiliated providers. This purpose driven organization creates experiences that both change behavior and enhance confidence. Over the last 20 years and counting, FRED has produced the premiere educational events, the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference® and Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference - Hawaii®, conferences for dermatology residents, virtual learning and content through the fallclinical.health website, the digital peer-reviewed journal SKIN: the Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, and other leading educational and promotional digital initiatives including the Fall Clinical Virtual Grand Rounds™ webinar series, Derms and Conditions™ podcast, and the Skin to Skin™ newsletter. In addition, FRED offers marketing, education, and other engagement services for the life science industry.
Michelle Gratz
Foundation for Research and Education in Dermatology
michelle@fred.health