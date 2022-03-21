Province Provides Additional $1.8 Million To School Divisions For 2021-22 School Year

CANADA, March 21 - Released on March 21, 2022

Today, the province announced that Saskatchewan's 27 school divisions will be provided an additional $1.8 million in funding to alleviate additional substitute teacher and other school-based employee costs. This funding will be used for additional costs incurred in the 2021-22 school year.

"We are happy to provide this additional funding to school divisions for the unforeseen costs they have incurred this school year," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "We appreciate the work of our school divisions, teachers and other school-based staff for their dedication to supporting students."

The funding will be dispersed among all the divisions by the end of March.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Chelsey Balaski Education Regina Phone: 306-787-1414 Email: chelsey.balaski@gov.sk.ca