People benefit from 125 new affordable homes in Burnaby

CANADA, March 21 - Individuals, families and people living with disabilities have access to 125 new affordable rental homes with the opening of the Paul McDonell Residence in Burnaby.

“Housing is vital infrastructure for our communities, helping local economies grow sustainably while at the same time creating a stable base for people to get stronger and give back,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “This partnership between the Province, the New Vista Society, the City of Burnaby and Thind Properties is a positive example of how we can all work together to build the quality, affordable homes that people need in every corner of the province.”

Located at 6551 Sussex Ave., the building is named in honour of long-time Burnaby city councillor and volunteer Paul McDonell, also known as “Mr. Burnaby,” who was a respected friend to many residents in the community. He also served as trustee board chair of the New Vista Society, which will operate the building. McDonell died in 2020. To honour his memory, the building features a legacy wall in the lobby.

“We are so very proud that our father’s legacy will live on in the city of Burnaby through this important housing project,” said the McDonell family. “Burnaby is a community he loved and supported through years of dedicated public service and volunteerism.”

The 14-storey apartment building includes 25 units that are accessible and adaptable for people living with disabilities.

“New Vista is happy to have partnered with Thind Properties, the City of Burnaby and BC Housing to build this exciting affordable housing building to carry on the amazing legacy of Paul McDonell,” said Darin Froese, CEO, the New Vista Society.

The new apartments are part of a larger redevelopment that includes 324 units of market housing being developed by Thind Properties Ltd. Through the rezoning process for market development, Thind Properties transferred a subdivided lot to the City of Burnaby to satisfy the project requirement for 125 affordable rental housing units.

The Province, through BC Housing, provided $17 million for the project from the Affordable Rental Housing Program. The City of Burnaby contributed $7 million for the building.

Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 32,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including more than 2,400 homes in Burnaby.

Quotes:

Anne Kang, MLA for Burnaby-Deer Lake –

“Paul McDonell was a very dear friend to me and I know how much this community meant to him. Naming this building after him is one of the ways we can honour his legacy. These new homes will be so helpful for people in Burnaby who are in need of safe and secure housing.”

Raj Chouhan, MLA for Burnaby-Edmonds –

“It’s exciting to see the opening of this much-needed new affordable housing project. It will have a significant impact in the community that Paul McDonell cared so much about – providing secure, affordable homes for individuals, families and people living with disabilities in Burnaby.”

Mike Hurley, mayor, City of Burnaby –

“Paul McDonell was a dedicated public servant, a beloved father and a tireless champion for Burnaby residents, and the naming of this facility is a great way to honour his legacy. We’re excited to continue the work that Paul started – giving people a place to live and helping to make life more affordable for Burnaby families.”

Daljit Thind, CEO, Thind Properties Ltd. –

“We at Thind Properties are most grateful to Paul McDonell for his guidance and perseverance to make this project a success. We thank the Province, City of Burnaby, BC Housing and the New Vista Society for a fantastic partnership in making the vision of the 14-storey, 125 affordable homes come true. We are proud to have the Paul McDonell Residence as a part of the Highline redevelopment.”

Quick Facts:

Half of the 125 units will be rented at 70% of the market rate; the other half will be rented at 90% of the market rate.

Monthly rents are: Studio: $910-$1,215/month One bedroom: $1,173-$1,575/month Two bedroom: $1,575-$2,400/month Three bedroom: $1,925-$2,850/month



Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/