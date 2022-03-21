Submit Release
Premier Houston Hosts Council of Atlantic Premiers Meeting

CANADA, March 21 - The Council of Atlantic Premiers (CAP) met today, March 21, in Halifax to discuss regional approaches to healthcare, economic recovery, the cost of living, immigration and energy security.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston chaired the meeting with Premier Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick, Premier Dennis King of Prince Edward Island, and Premier Andrew Furey of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Premiers also met with Dominic LeBlanc, federal Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship to discuss shared priorities, including clean energy, healthcare and immigration.

The meeting communique is available at: https://cap-cpma.ca/newsroom/

The next CAP meeting is scheduled for June in Pictou County and will focus on how to make the economy, society and environment more sustainable, inclusive, equitable and diverse.

