Public Awareness Campaign Encourages Firearms Safety in Saskatchewan

March 21, 2022

The Saskatchewan Firearms Office has launched a public awareness campaign to promote firearms safety in the province.

"Education is key when it comes to licensing and the safe operation of firearms in the province," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "We look forward to working with Saskatchewan firearms owners to promote firearms safety in communities across Saskatchewan."

The campaign promotes safe practices when using and storing firearms to help prevent accidents and mitigate loss or theft. The ads will appear on social media platforms, radio, TV and in community newspapers to encourage firearm safety. The campaign also focuses on the next generation of firearms owners and encourages passing down knowledge about safe handling practices to children and grandchildren.

"Firearms safety starts with you," Chief Firearms Officer Robert Freberg said. "I encourage firearms owners across the province to lead by example and teach the next generation how to be safe when using and storing firearms and ammunition."

Safety tips when handling a firearm include:

Learn the basic characteristics of the firearm you are using including how to load, handle and store the firearm safely;

Never point a firearm at anyone or anything you don't want to shoot;

Ensure firearms are unloaded at all times when stored;

Lock the firearms in a cabinet or safe or attach a secure locking device, such as a trigger lock or cable lock to ensure the firearm cannot be fired;

Store ammunition separately or lock it up and always use the correct ammunition for your firearm; and

Make sure unauthorized individuals do not have access to the keys or combination lock used to secure your firearm unless they are permitted and licensed.

Many responsible firearms owners in Saskatchewan enjoy hunting or travelling to other destinations that require them to relocate with their firearms. It is important to make suitable arrangements with your accommodations provider to secure your firearms upon arrival. When stopping at restaurants or gas stations along the way, park in a location where your vehicle can easily be observed by you or others. The responsibility belongs to licensed owners to unload, secure and place firearms out of sight.

In 2021, Saskatchewan transitioned oversight of the province's firearms program from the federal government to the province with the appointment of its first provincially appointed Chief Firearms Officer. The office now administers the Firearms Act in Saskatchewan, which includes jurisdiction over the licensing, storage, transportation and carrying of firearms.

