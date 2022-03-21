SB1035 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-03-21

WISCONSIN, March 21 - An Act to renumber and amend 450.071 (1) and 968.19; to amend 59.54 (25) (a) (intro.), 59.54 (25m), 66.0107 (1) (bm), 66.0107 (1) (bp), 66.1201 (2m), 66.1213 (3), 66.1301 (2m), 66.1331 (2m), 66.1333 (3) (e) 2., 77.52 (13), 77.53 (10), 101.123 (1) (h) (intro.), 102.43 (9) (e), 106.50 (1m) (h), 111.35 (2) (e), 234.29, 289.33 (3) (d), 349.02 (2) (b) 4., 450.07 (1), 767.41 (5) (am) (intro.), 767.451 (5m) (a), 961.555 (2) (am) 6. and 961.56 (1); and to create 20.115 (7) (ge), 20.435 (1) (gq), 59.54 (25) (c), 66.0440, 77.54 (70), 94.57, 108.04 (5m), 111.32 (15), 111.34 (1) (c), 111.35 (2) (f), 146.44, 450.03 (1) (em), 450.03 (1) (ep), 450.07 (1s), 450.071 (1) (b) 2. and 3., 767.41 (5) (d), 767.451 (5m) (d), 961.01 (5m), 961.01 (12v), 961.01 (14c), 961.01 (14g), 961.01 (17k), 961.01 (19m), 961.01 (20hm), 961.01 (20ht), 961.01 (20t), 961.01 (21f), 961.01 (21t), 961.436, 961.55 (8) (c), (d) and (e), 961.555 (2r), 961.5755, 968.072, 968.12 (6), 968.19 (2) and 968.20 (1j) of the statutes; Relating to: medical cannabis, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, granting rule-making authority, making an appropriation, and providing a penalty. (FE)