Alabama Man Jailed on Statutory Rape, Sexual Battery Charges in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of an Alabama man on charges of statutory rape and sexual battery.

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, on January 5th, TBI agents began investigating Danny Pitts on allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor in Grundy County. Working with detectives from the Hartselle (AL) Police Department, agents developed information that the sexual offenses occurred from August to November in 2019.

On March 14th, the Grundy County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Danny D. Pitts (DOB 07/20/1963) with one count of Aggravated Statutory Rape, two counts of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure, and one count of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure. On Monday, Pitts surrendered himself to agents at the Grundy County Jail, where he was booked on a $50,000 bond.

