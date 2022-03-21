Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources As Severe Weather, Flash Flooding Threaten Texas

TEXAS, March 21 - March 21, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to mobilize state resources in anticipation of severe weather and flash flooding that is expected to impact areas of Texas beginning Monday afternoon into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Threats from the severe storms moving across Central, North, and East Texas could bring large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, and the potential for tornados. Additionally, the state continues to support firefighting efforts in response to wildfires across Texas.

"In preparation for this severe weather, I have directed TDEM to increase its readiness and place emergency response resources on standby for rapid deployment if needed," said Governor Abbott. "The state will continue monitoring these conditions and is ready to assist local communities affected by these storms. I ask Texans to stay alert and informed of weather developments and heed guidance from local officials."

The following state assets have been mobilized in support of the severe weather response:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Two Urban Search and Rescue Teams and four Swiftwater Boat Squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews on standby

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Swiftwater Boat Rescue Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

The Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) is activated at Level II Escalated Response in support of severe weather.

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov.