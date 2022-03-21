Submit Release
Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1900 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seeks the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Monday, March 21, 2022, in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:00 am, the suspects approached two employees at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property. The employees complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

The vehicle is described as a white Chevy Pickup Truck, and was last seen bearing MD tags of 7CA8627. The suspects and the vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

