Suspect Sought in an Attempt Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 2300 Block of 4th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Attempt Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded US currency from the victim. A struggle ensued and the suspect then fled the scene. No property was obtained.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.