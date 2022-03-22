Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market to Be Worth US$ 3,566.7 Million by The Year 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Is Expected to Witness Staggering Growth, Registering 8.2% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2029

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market is projected to exhibit a noteworthy 8% CAGR over the forecast period (2022–2029). Growing prevalence of acute kidney injury as well as increasing early diagnosis with subsequent increasing treatment seeking rate are the prime drivers of the global acute kidney injury treatment market. Treatment such as dialysis therapies has resulted in better management of acute kidney injury, and has helped reduce the risk of various kidney-related diseases.



Various organisations are involved in acute kidney injury disease surveillance. In 2021, China’s central government issued the 13th Five Year National Science and Technology Innovation Plan, which aims to create a national platform to share biomedical big data, develop technologies for precision medicine, and integrate them into a multilevel knowledge database, leading the healthcare treatment market to new growth avenues.

Attribute Details Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Size Value in 2014 US$ 1,177.7 Mn Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Size Value in 2029 US$ 3,566.7 Mn Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Historical CAGR (2014-2021) 7.1% Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market CAGR (2022-2029) 8.2%



Key Takeaways of Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Study

Owing to increasing acute kidney injury prevalence, number of dialysis centres, and efficient treatment method, the dialysis segment is expected to be a significant revenue generator.

The intermittent haemodialysis segment, under product, in the acute kidney injury treatment market, is expected to be a prominent segment, as results provided by this treatment are more efficient as compared to other dialysis methods.

The pre-renal injury segment is anticipated to dominate the acute kidney injury treatment market, as pre-renal injury is more prevalent in patients with acute kidney injury.

North America is expected to dominate the global acute kidney injury treatment market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing adoption of advanced treatments over conventional methods. East Asia is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the acute kidney injury treatment market during the forecast period.

Advanced Technology & Product Launches – Key Strategies Followed by Manufacturers

Advancements in diagnostic technology and more product availability in order to streamline their product offerings in respective regions with diverse product portfolios are being followed by players in the acute kidney injury treatment market. For instance, in January, 2022, Fresenius Medical Care launched the 4008A dialysis machine to improve accessibility to life-sustaining dialysis treatment.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Product, Injury, Distribution Channel, and Region Key Companies Profiled • Novartis, Pfizer Inc.

• Merck & Co.

• Biocon Ltd.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• NIPRO Medical

• Baxter Corporation

• Asahi Kasei

• NIKKISO

• Fresenius Medical Care

• Others Pricing Available upon Request

More Valuable Insights on Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecast revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each segment from 2014 to 2029. The global acute kidney injury treatment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the readers.

The study provides compelling insights on the acute kidney injury treatment market on the basis of product (dialysis and drug therapy), injury (pre-renal injury, intrinsic renal injury, and post-renal injury), and distribution channel (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and others), across seven major regions.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the global acute kidney injury treatment market are focusing on developing automated, portable, and tech-driven dialysis equipment to deliver advanced care to patients. They are also integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and internet of things (IoT) to expand their product portfolio.

Meanwhile, some of the other players are making advancements in diagnostic technology in order to streamline their product offerings in emerging economies with diverse product portfolios.

