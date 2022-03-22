Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,101 in the last 365 days.

Online Baby and Children's Brand Coco Moon Hawaii Donates $10,000 To New Pediatric Heart Centre

Coco Moon Hawaii

Online Baby and Children's Brand Coco Moon Hawaii Donates $10,000 To New Honolulu Pediatric Heart Centre

Being a baby and children’s brand, we hear so many stories from parents about the health of their babies, we are so thankful to our customers for helping us achieve this donation goal.”
— Amber Thibaut
HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coco Moon Hawaii is proud to announce that its Giving Program has donated $10,000 to the new Pediatric Heart Center at Kapi’olani Medical Center, Honolulu.

From its inception, Hawai’i’s leading baby clothing and essentials brand, Coco Moon Hawaii, has consistently promoted and grown its Giving Back Program. And what better way to say what’s truly in their hearts, than with a $10,000 donation to the new Pediatric Heart Center at Kapi’olani Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.

Since launching, Coco Moon has pledged 1% of monthly sales to local community organizations. Previously, donations have been pledged to over 30 local community organizations, however since 2017, donations have been directed to Kapi'olani Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). This donation has been a record in terms of how quickly Coco Moon hit donation targets.

Amber Thibaut, founder of Coco Moon comments:

“In 2022 we implemented the Givz Shopify App into the Coco Moon Hawaii online store so that we could implement a broader range of donation options to help community organizations, especially after seeing local communities impacted by COVID-19. Growing up in Hawaii, I was impacted by many of Hawai’i’s local programs and feel a depth of gratitude to give back. Being a baby and children’s brand, we hear so many stories from parents about the health of their babies, therefore pediatric care is truly one cause that has touched us deeply. We thank our wonderful customers so much for helping us achieve this milestone”.

To learn more about Coco Moon Hawaii, their “Giving Program” visit their official website at https://cocomoonhawaii.com.

Amber Thibaut
Coco Moon Hawaii
+1 (808) 298-4039
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Online Baby and Children's Brand Coco Moon Hawaii Donates $10,000 To New Pediatric Heart Centre

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.