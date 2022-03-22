Online Baby and Children's Brand Coco Moon Hawaii Donates $10,000 To New Pediatric Heart Centre
Being a baby and children’s brand, we hear so many stories from parents about the health of their babies, we are so thankful to our customers for helping us achieve this donation goal.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coco Moon Hawaii is proud to announce that its Giving Program has donated $10,000 to the new Pediatric Heart Center at Kapi’olani Medical Center, Honolulu.
From its inception, Hawai’i’s leading baby clothing and essentials brand, Coco Moon Hawaii, has consistently promoted and grown its Giving Back Program. And what better way to say what’s truly in their hearts, than with a $10,000 donation to the new Pediatric Heart Center at Kapi’olani Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Since launching, Coco Moon has pledged 1% of monthly sales to local community organizations. Previously, donations have been pledged to over 30 local community organizations, however since 2017, donations have been directed to Kapi'olani Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). This donation has been a record in terms of how quickly Coco Moon hit donation targets.
Amber Thibaut, founder of Coco Moon comments:
“In 2022 we implemented the Givz Shopify App into the Coco Moon Hawaii online store so that we could implement a broader range of donation options to help community organizations, especially after seeing local communities impacted by COVID-19. Growing up in Hawaii, I was impacted by many of Hawai’i’s local programs and feel a depth of gratitude to give back. Being a baby and children’s brand, we hear so many stories from parents about the health of their babies, therefore pediatric care is truly one cause that has touched us deeply. We thank our wonderful customers so much for helping us achieve this milestone”.
