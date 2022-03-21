Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,013 in the last 365 days.

Owner of Site That Posted Confidential State Bar Records Says He Did Nothing Wrong

The operator of a website that posted more than 300,000 confidential state bar records said he never intended to disclose private documents and wants the bar’s software vendor to publicly state that he did nothing wrong.

You just read:

Owner of Site That Posted Confidential State Bar Records Says He Did Nothing Wrong

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.