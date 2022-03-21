Sen. Eric Burlison’s Bill Addressing HOA Solar Panel Restrictions Passes Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, and his Missouri Senate colleagues passed Senate Bill 820 on Monday, March 21. This legislation prevents homeowner’s associations (HOAs) from establishing regulations or rules that prohibit or limit the installation of solar panels. The legislation allows HOAs to adopt reasonable rules regarding the placement of solar panels so long as they do not prevent the installation of the device or affect its function, use, cost or efficiency.

“This legislation addresses overzealous HOAs that create restrictive regulations for their members regarding the installation of solar panels on that member’s personal property,” Sen. Burlison said. “These HOA regulations can range from superficial to downright ridiculous, and it is affecting a member’s right to manage their property as they see fit. Homeowners should have the right to install solar panels on their property to reduce their energy costs.”

Senate Bill 820 now heads to the Missouri House of Representatives for consideration.

