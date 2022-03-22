The RPA Initiative at GMU Announces Founding Advisory Board of Software Automation Leaders
The Schar School at GMU houses the Robotic Process Automation Initiative
The Robotics Process Automation Initiative at George Mason University announces top automation leaders to its advisory Board of AdvisorsARLINGTON, VIRGINA, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the nation's premier academic research institution focused on Robotic Process Automation (RPA) at George Mason University announced its founding Board of Advisors, each who have been at the forefront in efforts to bring and implement the benefits of software automation into the public sector.
"We are honored to have such distinguished leaders joining The RPA initiative to help define our strategic vision and contribute to better meet our mission to research, educate, and communicate how RPA can make government at all levels more effective and efficient," said Dr. David Rehr, co-founder of the Initiative and a professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government.
The founding Advisory Board members include former executive leaders of public institutions, leaders of private sector automation community, venture capital industries and education professionals. The appointed individuals are the following:
Gerard Badorrek - Former Chief Financial Officer and Performance Improvement Officer of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and Executive Sponsor and Chair of the Federal RPA Community of Practice;
Ian Barkin - Co-founder of Symphony Ventures, a leading RPA consultancy firm, and co-author of the book "Intelligent Automation: Welcome to the World of Hyperautomation", the first of its kind;
Anthony Fung - CEO and Founder of Amplitude9, former Deputy Secretary of Technology for Virginia ;
Bobby Patrick - Chief Marketing Officer of UiPath, one of the fastest growing enterprise software company ever, and a RPA and AI market leader;
Jim Walker - Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Roboyo, who led "first in government" RPA deployment at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA);
"We continue to build momentum and strengthen the Initiative to better harness software automation technology and innovation for public sector institutions and end routine and tedious jobs of employees, so their time can be focused on higher value work," RPA Initiative co-founder Dorin Munteanu, commented on announcing the board. He continued, “our Initiative is privileged to benefit from the experience, creativity and vision of these accomplished individuals and together we will ensure the vision of becoming the prominent institution for the study of automation’s complexities and its ramifications on society.”
Mission of The RPA Initiative at GMU
The mission of the RPA Initiative is to research, educate, and communicate how the adoption of this emerging technology can improve productivity, operations, and service delivery of public sector organizations. The Initiative will also study and recommend possible governance models and public policy initiatives for RPA deployment in the context of the broader economic outlook and the future of work.
