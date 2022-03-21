Updated with Video: Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 1900 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, March 14, 2022, in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:03 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim, inside an establishment, suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 42 year-old Kenneth Thomas Jr., of Silver Spring, MD.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/sAjktLT0DW4

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.