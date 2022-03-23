PeopleReign Announces Public Availability of AI System of Intelligence for IT and HR Employee Service; Raises Funding

PeopleReign AI for IT and HR employee service

Deployments show 65% call volume reduction, 90% reduction in cost per ticket. 4 million dollars raised from new investors to add key hires amid growing demand.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleReign, the leading SaaS platform to automate IT and HR service, announced today its AI-first system of intelligence is now generally available. More than ever, CIOs and CHROs are investing in smart tools to improve employee experiences and combat The Great Resignation. The company also announced it has raised four million dollars in venture capital funding from leading investors and added new team members and partners to support growing demand for its products.

Since its founding in 2020, PeopleReign has developed the world’s smartest virtual agent for delivering automated IT and HR service. It speaks 27 languages and is pre-configured to answer about five million common questions. The world’s most respected organizations use PeopleReign to reduce ticket volume by 65%, mean time to resolve issues by 45%, and cost per ticket by 90%.

PeopleReign is already used by Fortune 500 companies including Swiss Re where 15,000 employees in 25 countries are more productive thanks to automated answers from PeopleReign.

“We use PeopleReign to deliver better answers to our global colleagues. Our Cognitive ContactOne service uses the PeopleReign virtual agent to help employees and live agents find the right solution faster,” said Henry Grimm, Swiss Re Change, Release, and Rollout Manager. “PeopleReign recommendations reduce the time required to resolve issues and the AI models get smarter over time. Our agents use PeopleReign but the real beneficiaries are our employees. We value our partnership and have big plans with PeopleReign for the years ahead.”

Unlike alternatives, only PeopleReign:

-Automates the full lifecycle of service requests with a virtual agent for employees plus “next best action” recommendations for live agents and a predictive analytics dashboard for service owners.

-Improves continuously without teams of data scientists.

-Uses a knowledge graph integrated with IT and HR domain ontologies to provide vastly more accurate natural language intent detection.

-Delivers value in weeks without coding.

In addition to announcing public availability, the company raised four million dollars from investors including Boulder Ventures, Moxxie Ventures, Sterling Road, and individual investors including Sanju Bansal, co-founder of MicroStrategy, and Jeff Samberg, Managing Director of Acadia Woods.

“We've evaluated many companies in this space. PeopleReign is the first one we’ve met that has the right combination of experience, technology, and talent required to win big,” said Jonathan Perl, Managing Director at Boulder Ventures. “We were impressed by how much customers and partners love the product. We believe in the PeopleReign vision and feel confident this team will forever change how employees work.”

The company plans to use proceeds from the round to add key team members in sales, customer success, and engineering and invest in strategic partnerships with organizations like Thirdera, the largest pure-play provider of ServiceNow services.

PeopleReign’s team has expanded in recent months to meet demand for its AI solution. New executive advisors include Julie Liegl, former CMO of Slack, Larry Augustin, former CEO of SugarCRM, and Craig Harper, former CEO of Cherwell.

“We’re proud to be helping customers deliver better employee experiences. Thanks to PeopleReign, the next billion employees will get back an hour a week to be better humans,” said PeopleReign CEO Dan Turchin. “We believe the future of work is ambient intelligence where technology automates routine tasks so employees can focus on doing what they do best - innovating, creating, learning, teaching, and collaborating. We’re excited to have the support of an incredible group of investors and look forward to making our customers wildly successful.”

